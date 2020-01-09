OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Arizona State

Oregon State opens its Pac-12 men’s basketball home schedule Thursday night with Arizona State, set for an 8:05 tip at Gill Coliseum. Here’s a look at the Sun Devils.

ASU is 9-5 overall and 0-1 in conference play after a 75-47 loss at current No. 24 Arizona last Saturday. The Sun Devils have lost three of their last four, with the other defeats coming against St. Mary’s (96-56 in Phoenix) and on their home court to Creighton (67-60).

Junior guard Remy Martin is the team’s leading scorer at 18.1 points per game, along with 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He shoots 43.6% overall, 32.4 on 3-pointers and 73.0 on free throws.

Junior guard Alonzo Verge Jr., a transfer who played with Oregon State’s Sean Miller-Moore at Moberly Area Community College in Missouri, averages 14.5 points while shooting 42.0/20.0/81.8. Junior forward Romello White adds 10.7 points and 9.7 rebounds.

White leads the Pac-12 in rebounding and is second in field goal percentage at 66.2. He’s had a combined two points and five rebounds the past two games while dealing with an injured ankle.

Martin has eight 20-point games, including the last two, and is first in the conference in steals (2.1). Verge has three 20-point games, including 43 of his team’s 56 points versus St. Mary’s.