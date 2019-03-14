Oregon State plays Colorado in a Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal Thursday, scheduled for a 2:40 p.m. tipoff at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Here’s a look at the Buffaloes.
Fifth-seeded Colorado (20-11) advanced to Thursday with a 56-51 first-round win against 12th-seeded California on Wednesday, but it wasn’t a pretty one.
The Buffaloes shot 20 of 46 (43.5 percent) overall, including 8 of 20 (40.0) on 3-pointers, and committed 23 turnovers, seven by all-conference sophomore wing Tyler Bey. They also won the rebounds, 40-19, including 10 offensive boards that led to just three second-chance points.
McKinley Wright, a sophomore guard and all-Pac-12 first team selection, led the team in scoring with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, with seven rebound and three assists. He had five turnovers. D’Shawn Schwartz added 11 points and eight rebounds and Bey, named the conference’s most improved player this week, had eight points and 11 rebounds.
Wright’s 18 points are the most he’s had in the past seven games, since scoring 20 at USC and 24 at home versus Arizona State. Bey has reached double figures in rebounds 20 times this season, including 10 of the last 11 games.
Bey led a balanced Buffaloes scoring attack during the regular season at 13.4 points per game (14.5 in conference play) while shooting 55.9 percent from the floor, and 9.6 rebounds. Wright averaged 13 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
Colorado has won nine of its last 11 games, with four straight wins entering Thursday’s matchup. The only losses in that stretch came at Washington State (76-74) and Washington (64-55) three weeks ago.
They’ve shot 48 percent or better seven times and won the rebounding category
The Beavers, the tournament's fourth seed, and Buffaloes played just once this season. Oregon State won 76-74 Jan. 31 in Boulder. Stevie Thompson had 21 points and four assists and Tres Tinkle 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists for OSU.
Wright had 18, Evan Battey 16 and Shane Gattling 15 for Colorado.
The Beavers shot 48.2 percent and the Buffaloes 50 percent. Both teams had 32 rebounds.