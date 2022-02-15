OSU basketball teams to play in elite November tournaments in Portland

Oregon State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will be part of the fields for four elite tournaments to be held in late November in Portland.

The Beavers will take part in the Phil Knight Legacy, which will include eight men’s teams and four women’s teams. The other men’s teams in the Legacy are Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier. The other women’s teams will be Duke, Iowa and Connecticut.

At the same time (Nov. 24-27), the Phil Knight Invitational will include men’s teams from Alabama, Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, Connecticut and Villanova and women’s teams from Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina and Oregon.

The tournaments will be held at Moda Center, Veterans Memorial Coliseum and University of Portland’s Chiles Center. All four events will be played in a bracket-style format, with the men’s teams each playing three games and the women’s teams two games.

The brackets and tournament schedules will be announced this summer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0