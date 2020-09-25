OSU basketball: Schedule model could be announced ‘as soon as next week’

The Pac-12 made waves yesterday when it unveiled a plan for playing football this fall.
But somewhat lost in the shuffle was the news that the conference will play basketball this winter, too.
Both men’s and women’s hoops will begin games on Nov. 25, and each Oregon State program will begin full practices soon, OSU athletic director Scott Barnes said on Friday.
The start date for contests is of particular significance for the Pac-12, as it means the conference will operate on the same timeframe as the rest of the NCAA’s power conferences and enable its member schools to compete for a national title.
“I think we’re obviously very excited for that fact that we’re in alignment with the rest of the country to get started,” Barnes said.
Much like with football, the Pac-12’s coaches and administrators are anxiously waiting to find out what this season’s schedule will look like. So, when might that happen?
“Very soon — as soon as next week — we’ll have a basketball schedule modeled,” Barnes said.
Once that piece of the puzzle is revealed, teams will make a mad dash to try to figure out who they are playing this season and when.
The process could be a logistical nightmare. Will there be non-conference tournaments? Where will they be played? Could they be played under the circumstances of an NBA-style sequestered bubble?
It’s all up in the air. During a Zoom webinar to discuss the Pac-12’s football announcement Thursday, conference commissioner Larry Scott said he was jumping on another call to talk with the Pac-12’s basketball coaches later that evening.
Among topics he and the coaches planned to discuss were non-conference games and multi-team events, and how schools can safely fit those events into their schedules.
“We’re doing the best we can to keep alive all the conversations and contracts that we had in place to make the best decision and respond to what that model ultimately looks like,” Barnes said.
The maximum amount of games a team will be able to play is 27. There has been no decision reached yet on how many conference games each team will play.
The bigger headache, though, is sorting out the non-conference schedules.
“We’re thinking about things like: Who can keep the multi-team events based on when they are?” Barnes said. “Some of them are prior to the 25th and will move. Others won’t move. There’s lots to determine.”
Barnes said whatever the guidelines dictate, he would like each of Oregon State’s basketball programs to play as many non-conference home games as possible in order to limit travel.
“Right now, I think we’ll explore anything," Barnes said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!