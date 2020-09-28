OSU basketball: Coaches looking forward to a return to competition

Aukerman says the virus has forced everyone to look at everything in new ways and come up with new approaches than before. He believes there are positives in that, and that there could be some beneficial changes that could “stick and stay.”

Challenges for sports playing indoors include medical professionals and facilities officials investigating building ventilation systems and how to maximize air flow where it wasn’t strong to begin with.

“We’ve spent a lot of effort and time already at Oregon State looking at that and all of our facilities that our athletes are competing in,” Aukerman said. “I’m comfortable that we will maximize the air flow opportunities.”

Limiting crossover between people who are being tested and those who aren’t is a priority and one of many areas explored. Looking at providing statistics on paper versus electronically is one of those areas, Aukerman said.

“I think there’s all kinds of ways that you can reimagine the day-to-day and the game time work flow of some of the things that occur,” he said.

Players on both Oregon State basketball teams have been working out with limited interaction from coaches.