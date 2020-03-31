Hamblin happy long journey home is over

While Hamblin was waiting for a reply from the club, she watched a press conference with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and knew she had to act quickly.

“He said if you are a Canadian traveling abroad right now, I need you to come home while you still can,” Hamblin recalled. “I felt like he was talking right to me. I needed to go home.”

So she and her agent again tried to negotiate a deal to allow Hamblin to leave as soon as possible.

But conversations weren’t going well with her agent, who said the organization planned to fine Hamblin if she left early and was upset she was trying to leave.

“I got to a point where I need to go home,” she said. “There’s a flight at 6:30 a.m. (the next) morning and … I needed to be on that flight.”

While she booked the flight, her agent continued to try to work with the team's management to sign her release.

About an hour after Hamblin bought a ticket, her agent called and told her to cancel it because they weren’t going to sign the release.

She waited an hour on hold while trying to cancel her flight before deciding she didn’t care anymore and, regardless of the consequences, she was going to leave the country.