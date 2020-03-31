Hamblin happy long journey home is over

With Blackcomb Mountain in the backdrop, Ruth Hamblin has been allowing life to slow down as best as she can.
To say it's been a whirlwind the past few weeks — and longer — would be an understatement.
Hamblin, who played for the Oregon State women’s basketball program from 2012-16 and was instrumental in the Beavers' rise to one of the top programs in the country, has been in a self-imposed quarantine for nearly two weeks since she returned from Siberia on March 18.
When she’s not staring out the window or smelling the mountain air outside of her Air B&B in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, Hamblin has had plenty of time to reconnect with old friends through Facetime, work on her vlogs, play scrabble on her phone and count down the days until she is finally reunited with her parents in Houston, B.C.
The quarantine process has had its ups and downs, she said Saturday, her 10th day of a self-imposed quarantine over concerns about the novel coronavirus. She said every day it’s like getting hit with something new when it comes to the news and what comes next.
“I’m a planner and I love to know what I’m doing and where I’m going and I know for everyone right now everything is up in the air,” she said. “So it’s very uncomfortable for everyone, including myself. So I’ve just been dealing with that and kind of trying to figure out how to be present in this moment and make the best of this situation we find ourselves in.”
While it may not have been part of her plan, Hamblin, 25, is trying to rest as much as possible after so much travel — not only playing professionally in Russia for WBC Dynamo Novosibirsk, but competing with the Canadian National Team as well — including a monster of a trip back to Canada, one that she wasn't sure would actually take place.
Hamblin's journey was one riddled with many anxious moments, plenty of frustration and ultimately deliverance.
Like the rest of the world, she watched as the coronavirus pandemic hit in a hurry in the United States and other countries. But for Hamblin, who was halfway around the world from her home, it was even more stressful.
Especially when at the time so many in Russia weren’t all that concerned about the quickly spreading virus.
“Probably a negative-1 on a scale of 1 to 10,” Hamblin said of the level of concern by the country.
And like so many others, the severity of the matter began to rise when first the NBA suspended its season and then the NCAA canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, along with basically everything else.
Hamblin reached out to close friend and former OSU teammate Sydney Wiese, who was playing in Spain. Wiese told Hamblin she wasn’t wasting any time and was terminating her contract and her team was sending her home.
The thought then became: Should she be going home, too?
“That’s when the first seeds started getting planted in my mind,” Hamblin said. “I think I barely slept that week, I was just very stressed. Things are going on in the middle of the night so I remember I would wake up at 1 a.m. and I would have to check my phone because there would be stuff happening. And so that was really hard.”
The league she was playing in, like so many others, had suspended the season. While players in leagues all around the world were allowed to head home, Hamblin’s team took a different stance.
Instead of allowing players to leave, her team planned to hold practices until May because that was what was in the players’ contracts.
“I was like what the heck? Are you guys insane?” Hamblin said. “That was where it was like oh my gosh, it sucks to be in Russia right now because they don’t understand the severity of the situation and are also kind of trying to manipulate us to terminate our contracts so they don’t have to pay us out.”
At that point Hamblin and her agent came to the realization that the club was going to be stingy and try to milk the players for every penny they could. But at that point Hamblin said she didn’t even care about being paid, she just wanted to go home.
While Hamblin was waiting for a reply from the club, she watched a press conference with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and knew she had to act quickly.
“He said if you are a Canadian traveling abroad right now, I need you to come home while you still can,” Hamblin recalled. “I felt like he was talking right to me. I needed to go home.”
So she and her agent again tried to negotiate a deal to allow Hamblin to leave as soon as possible.
But conversations weren’t going well with her agent, who said the organization planned to fine Hamblin if she left early and was upset she was trying to leave.
“I got to a point where I need to go home,” she said. “There’s a flight at 6:30 a.m. (the next) morning and … I needed to be on that flight.”
While she booked the flight, her agent continued to try to work with the team's management to sign her release.
About an hour after Hamblin bought a ticket, her agent called and told her to cancel it because they weren’t going to sign the release.
She waited an hour on hold while trying to cancel her flight before deciding she didn’t care anymore and, regardless of the consequences, she was going to leave the country.
As a last resort, Hamblin reached out to the general manager through a text message and explained why she felt she needed to leave — that the coronavirus situation was bigger than basketball — and apologized for leaving. She also thanked the organization for allowing her to play and that she was sorry it didn’t work out how they had hoped and she didn’t want it to end this way.
Around 3 a.m. she grabbed her bags, called a taxi to take her to the airport and, shaking, left her apartment key under the mat — she hadn’t been able to tell anyone she was leaving.
A couple minutes after the taxi arrived, Hamblin received a text from the GM.
“I’m telling you it was the grace of God in that moment because it was just a total 180,” Hamblin said. “He was like hey Ruth, I totally understand. I have a son in France right now and I’m really worried about him. All the best to you. And also send us the receipt for your flight and we will reimburse you.”
She was stunned.
"In that moment, like all that tension, all that worry and anxiety was just released and I’m like I’m going home," Hamblin said. "It was just such a God thing.”
Her travel home took close to 36 hours as she flew from Novosibirsk to Moscow, then to Los Angeles before finally landing on Canadian soil in Vancouver.
When Hamblin landed in Los Angeles and connected to wifi, she learned just how close she had been to being stranded in Russia. The flight she was on from Moscow to Los Angeles was the last one to leave.
She also received an email from the team saying she was being fined. Again, she reached out to the GM, who said it would be taken care of and it eventually was straightened out.
“It was just crazy,” Hamblin said.
When her 14-day quarantine ends, Hamblin will head to her parents' house. Still, she will be cautious for a few days as she makes extra sure she isn’t carrying the virus.
If she needed a reminder as to why that is a good idea, it came on Friday when Wiese announced she had tested positive for COVID-19. In fact, Hamblin had been concerned for her friend since Wiese had lost her taste and smell recently.
“That’s crazy to have someone so close to you have it because it hits home all the more, it’s not just a number or statistic, it’s one of my closest friends,” Hamblin said. “So it certainly makes it feel so much more real processing that and also just even in my cations it makes me wary. Social distancing is so important moving forward even for me as I go to be with my parents. I just want to protect them and I would never want to put them at risk if I am carrying it.”
So instead of running up to give her mom a big hug, Hamblin will settle for a “really excited wave across the driveway.”
Then she will head over to say hi to her horse “because she’ll be safe."
"So that will probably be one of the first hugs I get when I go home," Hamblin said.
While the last two weeks in particular have been a bit of a roller coaster for Hamblin, the entirety of 2020 so far has “just felt surreal for me and so many people,” she said.
“Just all of these larger-than-life things happening and it just feels like this sick movie that’s playing out in front of our eyes. But I guess it’s just all part of the journey. And I think … society has been so comfortable for a while in so many ways so to be really rocked by something like this it feels unfair in a lot of ways because we all have expectations of having this normal life play out exactly like you envisioned it.
“So I think for me it’s just been coming back and trusting God in my faith and that He’s in control and that it’s so much bigger than any of these events or goals you might have had in your life. And truly just remembering what’s important in life, like loving your neighbor and being present in the moment and taking things day by day.
“I think that’s been the biggest lesson for me in all that’s happened, but especially in recent events.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.