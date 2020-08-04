Former OSU big man Drew Eubanks taking advantage of playing time with Spurs

Added teammate Dejounte Murray: “He’s legit. He keeps working on his game. He’s got a bright future.”

The Spurs (29037) are 2-1 since the NBA restart and are among five teams chasing Memphis for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. A ninth-place finish could include a chance to play the No. 8 seed for a spot in the playoff bracket.

San Antonio plays Denver (44-23) on Wednesday.

Eubanks is averaging 3.9 points while shooting 71.1% from the floor and 2.9 rebounds while averaging about 10 minutes per game in 17 contests with the Spurs this season.

His numbers took a significant jump from his rookie campaign, when he averaged 1.8 points (57.7% shooting) and 1.5 rebounds in about five minutes per game in 23 games.

Eubanks has seen double-digit floor minutes eight times this season after doing that just twice last year.

Eubanks spent a majority of this season with the NBA G League’s Austin Spurs. With that team, he averaged 15.9 points and 6.2 rebounds in 22 games before the pandemic shutdown.

During a summer league practice in June 2019, Eubanks talked the progress he had made and his adjustment to the NBA game.