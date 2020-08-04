Former OSU big man Drew Eubanks taking advantage of playing time with Spurs

Drew Eubanks is making a case for turning his current NBA two-way contract into a fully guaranteed deal with the San Antonio Spurs for next season.
The former Oregon State big man has taken advantage of extended minutes the past two games to prove he’s made progress as a second-year professional.
Eubanks had six points and a career-high 10 rebounds to go with two assists and two blocks in 19 minutes Monday’s two-point loss to Philadelphia in the NBA bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
That followed a line of eight points, five rebounds and two blocks in a career-best 23 minutes in a two-point twin against Memphis a day earlier.
Teammates LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder) and Trey Lyles (appendicitis) didn’t play versus Memphis, opening the door a little wider for the Parkrose High School product.
The 23-year-old Eubanks, who left Oregon State after three years, is doing the little things in making him a valuable asset off the San Antonio bench while playing behind former Utah standout Jakob Poeltl at the center position.
“That’s Drew’s game,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich told the media after Sunday’s game. “He’s not going to be a go-to guy. He doesn’t shoot threes so what’s left? You better set picks. You better run the floor. You better play ‘D’. You better rebound or you don’t play. He knows his role and does a great job at it.”
Added teammate Dejounte Murray: “He’s legit. He keeps working on his game. He’s got a bright future.”
The Spurs (29037) are 2-1 since the NBA restart and are among five teams chasing Memphis for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. A ninth-place finish could include a chance to play the No. 8 seed for a spot in the playoff bracket.
San Antonio plays Denver (44-23) on Wednesday.
Eubanks is averaging 3.9 points while shooting 71.1% from the floor and 2.9 rebounds while averaging about 10 minutes per game in 17 contests with the Spurs this season.
His numbers took a significant jump from his rookie campaign, when he averaged 1.8 points (57.7% shooting) and 1.5 rebounds in about five minutes per game in 23 games.
Eubanks has seen double-digit floor minutes eight times this season after doing that just twice last year.
Eubanks spent a majority of this season with the NBA G League’s Austin Spurs. With that team, he averaged 15.9 points and 6.2 rebounds in 22 games before the pandemic shutdown.
During a summer league practice in June 2019, Eubanks talked the progress he had made and his adjustment to the NBA game.
“Last year it was coming in her wide-eyed and everything was so fast,” he said. “Now I’ve been here for a year, I know a little bit more. Everything’s kind of slowed down. Just trying to get that related to the young guys, get them incorporated in the system.”
He said the biggest area he was focused on improving was “learning the game more, rather than anything physically or basketball wise.” But he said he also was continuing to learn what the coaches wanted and the Spurs’ offensive and defensive schemes.
Going down to Austin to play for San Antonio’s team there, Eubanks said he trusted that he would get better based on the development of teammates.
With the Spurs, he understands it’s an organization known for developing players.
“Every day we work on pretty much the same stuff, and they’re really good about giving you confidence about what you do well and being blatant about what you need to work on,” Eubanks said.
