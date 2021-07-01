Ethan Thompson pushing to improve his chances in professional basketball

“Packie’s a great dude. He has a great group of guys around him and they come in every day ready to work,” Thompson said. “But they also help me to be creative throughout the drills and I think that’s a skill getting into the next level, working on creativity.”

Ravi Patel, a former Sweet Home High School athlete who worked under head coaches Craig Robinson and Wayne Tinkle in the Oregon State men’s basketball program, is a trainer at UPB. Patel was a student manager under Robinson then promoted to a graduate assistant coach/video coordinator by Tinkle in 2014.

Thompson says preparing for professional basketball has included “everything,” notably ball handing and shooting as well as nutrition and reducing his body fat percentage.

Looking at his individual game and skills, he said he believes they will fit well with today’s NBA style.

“I think I like to play at a faster pace. I think the NBA will allow that to happen. There’s a lot of possessions in an NBA game,” Thompson said. “Also, from watching the playoffs and other NBA games, I see that the court is a lot more spread so you have a lot more room to operate. Whereas in college, you might face a lot of zone and everybody’s gapped up. So I think I’ll like that as well.”