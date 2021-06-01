OSU baseball: What to know about the Fort Worth regional

At a glance

McNeese State’s route to the NCAA tournament is one of the feel-good stories of the season. Last year, Hurricane Laura decimated Lake Charles, Louisiana, where the school is located. According the a recent story from The Advocate, the storm left baseball program without a locker room, a weight room, and for most players, without a place to sleep. But the Cowboys were determined to play, and delivered a magical three-day run through the Southland Conference tournament to secure an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Now, they are determined to keep their Cinderella story going, and there's plenty of reason to believe they could do so. While their RPI ranking of 133 is among the lowest of any team in the tournament, the Cowboys have plenty of top-end talent. Friday-night starter Will Dion is a workhorse left-hander with a stellar resume. Only six pitchers in the country have tossed more than his 92 ⅔ innings, and his 113 strikeouts are tied for the 20th-most in the nation. He was the SLC pitcher of the year and will hope to shock TCU on its home field Friday night.