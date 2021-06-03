OSU baseball: Trio of Beavers named to Pac-12 all-conference team

The Pac-12 Conference announced its all-conference and all-defensive teams Thursday afternoon, and several Oregon State players were voted among the league's best by its coaches.

Troy Claunch, Will Frisch and Jake Mulholland all received first-team all-Pac-12 honors.

Claunch started 47 of the Beavers' 56 games this season, with most of his time coming at catcher. Even while handling full-time duties behind the dish, he was still one of Oregon State's most productive hitters. Claunch, a junior from Vacaville, California, hit .321 with four homers and 27 RBIs.

Frisch, a freshman right-hander from Stillwater, Minnesota, was Oregon State's most versatile pitcher, appearing in 18 games and starting six. He allowed just 13 runs in 54 innings, good for a 2.17 ERA, and struck out 51 batters while walking just 22.

In his final season as a Beaver, Mulholland accumulated 13 saves and became Oregon State's all-times saves leader in the process. He tallied a 3.07 ERA and struck out 23 batters over 29⅓ innings.

Kevin Abel, Garret Forrester, Jacob Melton and Bryant Salgado all received honorable mention.

Oregon State did not have a player named to the all-defensive team.