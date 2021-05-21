OSU baseball: Three takeaways from Beavers’ series-opening loss to Arizona

Oregon State dropped the first of a three-game set with Arizona 12-4 Friday night at Goss Stadium.

The Beavers rallied back from a 4-1 deficit to stay in contention, but were derailed by a six-run Arizona eighth inning during which the Wildcats put the game away for good.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Free bases loom large

Oregon State surrendered 11 walks on the night — the second-most all season. Free passes have been a prevalent issue all season for the Beavers; plenty of quality outings have gone by the wayside due to untimely walks.

On Friday, starter Kevin Abel walked the first two batters of the game and surrendered five on the night. Jack Washburn walked three, and Mitchell Verburg walked two. Oregon State’s bullpen adopted the moniker “the gauntlet” early in the season because of the deep, talented group of relief pitchers that are available on any given night.

But often this season, the bullpen has been an Achilles' heel for the Beavers due to an inability to consistently throw strikes. Canham has voiced his disappointment with the issue often this season and acknowledged it again Friday.