OSU baseball: The Beavers’ regular season by the numbers

56

The number of games Oregon State shortstop has Andy Armstrong played. He is the only Beaver to play every game so far this season, and was the only player in the Pac-12 to play as many games.

.404

Oregon State outfielder Jacob Melton’s final batting average. He will miss the rest of the season due to injury and does not qualify for the conference lead because he did not play enough games, but Melton’s average in 32 games was just one point less than UCLA’s J.T. Schwartz, who played 40 games.

0.00

The ERA of Oregon State relief pitcher Bryant Salgado in Pac-12 play. In his first season with the Beavers, Salgado threw 12 scoreless innings against conference opponents. In total, he has surrendered just one run in 25 innings this year.

.983

Oregon State’s fielding percentage this season. That’s the best in the Pac-12, and the fourth-best in the nation. In total, the Beavers have committed just 35 errors while their opponents have committed 48.

10

The number of current Oregon State players who were with the program when the Beavers won the College World Series in 2018. Kyler McMahan, Joe Casey, Andy Armstrong, Troy Claunch, Ryan Ober, Kevin Abel, Nathan Burns, Mitchell Verburg, Preston Jones and Jake Mulholland were all members of that team.

