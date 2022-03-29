OSU baseball: Smith's homer pushes Beavers past Nevada in 11 innings

Tanner Smith’s solo home run in the 11th inning Tuesday night proved to be the game-winner in Oregon State’s 14-13 victory over Nevada at Greater Nevada Field in Reno.

Smith’s blast, his third of the season, broke a 13-13 deadlock and helped the Beavers (18-5 overall) overcome a late Nevada rally. Oregon State was up 11-0 after four by found itself down one, 13-12, entering the eighth after Nevada (11-11) posted nine runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Justin Boyd tied the game with a single in the eighth, leading the way for Smith’s homer off Nevada’s Kade Morris in the 11th. Morris took the loss to drop to 2-3 on the year.

Reid Sebby picked up the win, his first of the year, with two scoreless frames. Ryan Brown kept Nevada scoreless in the 11th for his first save.

Boyd and Greg Fuchs led the Beavers’ 20-hit attack with three apiece. Fuchs also drove in three runs.

Neither starting pitcher figured in the decision. AJ Lattery, making his second start of the year, struck out five in four innings of work for the Beavers. Nevada’s Jacob Biesterfield allowed six hits and six runs in 2⅓ innings.

Oregon State and Nevada wrap up their two-game series at noon Wednesday.

