Oregon State’s offense was on a roll entering last weekend’s Pac-12 Conference series against Washington State at Goss Stadium.

The Beavers did enough at the plate to take a 5-1 win over the Cougars on Friday night, tallying seven hits and three walks. On Saturday, Oregon State also had seven hits and three walks, but pushed just three runs across the plate in a 6-3 loss.

And on Sunday, the offense collapsed as the Beavers scored one run on just one hit in a 3-1 loss. After the game, the team met for nearly 40 minutes with coach Mitch Canham.

“Sharing my observations with where we need to get better,” Canham said of the meeting. “More so, not just skill or anything like that, just attitude and approach. We had a big opportunity to go out there and win the war. … We gave up two in the first, walk, error and then two runs, and then you saw the wind out of their sails. We’ve got to do a better job of responding to adversity.”

Sophomore catcher Tanner Smith, who had the lone hit for Oregon State on Sunday, acknowledged that Canham was “pretty fired up” after the defeat.

“It was a tough loss, tough series loss, but he just wanted to try to fire us up,” Smith said. “Energy wise, they came out with a lot of energy. We kind of let it affect us with how we went about our stuff, rather than staying within ourselves and finding energy within and going out there and taking the ball game.”

Washington State had lost five consecutive series against Oregon State and took a very aggressive approach in this series. At times, there was more verbal interaction between the teams than is typical.

Canham said there is no reason to overreact to losing the first Pac-12 series of the year and sometimes players have to go through tough times to reach their potential.

“The great thing is also that we’ve got games coming up here on Tuesday and Wednesday to get out and play baseball,” Canham said. “It’s too early right now to sit there and over-complicate things or read too far into it. Just acknowledging what it is and move forward.”

While the offense struggled, it was a positive weekend for the pitching staff as a whole. The Beavers got quality starts from Trent Sellers on Friday night and Jaren Hunter on Sunday. The bullpen was solid throughout the weekend and was bolstered by the contributions of Ben Ferrer.

The senior made his season debut last week against San Diego and had two appearances against the Cougars. He threw two scoreless innings Friday and got the Beavers out of trouble in the eighth inning Sunday.

Canham thought Hunter’s performance Sunday was a highlight of the day. After giving up two unearned runs in the first, Hunter threw five scoreless innings to keep the Beavers in the game.

“A lot of guys, again, love playing behind him. He fills it up, he gets a lot of ground balls to the left side. When our guys are fielding the ball they’re getting active and making plays is a very positive thing,” Canham said.

“Jaren is very positive with the guys and he stays upbeat. He wants to keep competing. I bet it’s hard for him to only be able to go out and take the ball once a week. I have a feeling that guy wants to take the ball every day.”

Oregon State (11-4, 1-2) hosts Nevada on Tuesday and Wednesday at Goss Stadium. Both games are scheduled to begin at 5:35 p.m. The Beavers will then travel to play their first Pac-12 road series of the season starting Friday at Stanford.