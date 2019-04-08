Oregon State junior catcher Adley Rutschman was named the Pac-12 Conference’s player of the week on Monday.
Rutschman paced the Beavers to a 4-1 week by going 9 for 19 with six runs scored, one double, three home runs and seven RBIs. He homered in all three games in the series sweep of Utah, and his solo blast in the second game Saturday tied the game in the eighth, enabling Preston Jones’ walk off in the 11th.
The catcher hit safely in all five games, recording three multiple-hit efforts as the Beavers split a midweek series with San Diego State before sweeping Utah.
A Sherwood native is batting a team-best .423 with four doubles, a triple, a career-best 11 home runs and 36 RBIs. His RBI in the second game Saturday gave him 152 for his career, tying Rutschman with Mitch Canham (2004-07) for the sixth-most in a career at Oregon State.
The honor is his second of the season; his first came March 19.
The Beavers host Oregon in a nonconference game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Goss Stadium.