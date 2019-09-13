Former Oregon State outfielder and Major Leaguer Daniel Robertson has joined the Beavers baseball staff under coach Mitch Canham. Robertson will serve as an undergraduate assistant coach.
Robertson played for the Beavers in 2008 after transferring from Concordia. He batted .327 as a senior, collecting 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 27 RBIs. He was drafted in the 33rd round after that season by San Diego.
“My excitement is hard to put into words,” Robertson said. “That excitement comes from knowing this is our family and the goal is to always be a part of something greater than yourself. I couldn’t be more humbled to come back and be a part of that at Oregon State.
You have free articles remaining.
“I have always felt the love from Beaver Nation my entire career, everywhere I went, and I am honored to be asked to help the next generation of young men who are going to embark on the same journey all of us once did.”
Robertson has played 11 seasons at the professional level, appearing in more than 1,200 games. He has appeared in 148 games at the MLB level over four seasons with the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Indians. He batted .262 with those clubs, with 16 doubles, two triples, a home run and 36 RBIs.