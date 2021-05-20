OSU baseball: Recent struggles have not ruined Beavers’ postseason outlook

Canham said Oregon State has put in a bid to host a regional and he would welcome the chance for the Beavers to host, but said he hasn’t paid much attention to it since then.

“We put our name in the hat, and now it’s about going and taking care of business on the field,” Canham said. “When all that stuff comes out, we’ll deal with it accordingly.”

For now, he and the Beavers will have their hands full with an Arizona squad that is 19-8 in conference play and 36-13 on the season.

The Wildcats are coming off a three-game sweep of Washington, but are just 7-7 on the road in 2021. Arizona boasts a loaded lineup, with five players hitting .354 or better in Pac-12 play. Catcher Daniel Susac is hitting .384 with eight homers and 34 RBIs, all team-best marks against conference opponents.

But their 4.97 team ERA is more than a run worse than Oregon State’s.

“They’re performing really well,” Canham said. “They’ve got a really solid offense. The vast majority of their games have been played in their park, which is a very offensive ballpark. The fact that we’re playing at home and we’ve got our families and fans in the stands puts us in a really good spot. But they’re sitting on top now; they’re doing a lot of really good things.”

