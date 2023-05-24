Oregon State scored 12 runs on 17 hits Wednesday against Arizona at the Pac-12 Conference baseball tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona.

But that wasn’t enough offense to hold off the Wildcats, who pushed home one run in the bottom of the ninth to take a 13-12 victory. Arizona (32-23) opened the tournament with a 12-3 win over Arizona State and has clinched a spot in the semifinals from Pool B.

Oregon State (39-17) will face Arizona State at 10 a.m. Thursday. In order to advance, the Beavers need to win that contest and they need Stanford to emerge as the winner from Pool A or to go winless and be eliminated. That would allow Oregon State, which is seeded second in the tournament, to claim the lone wild card berth in Friday’s semifinals.

If Stanford, the top seed in the tournament, uses the wild card bid to advance, Oregon State would be eliminated.

The Beavers took the early lead Tuesday, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning as Mikey Kane and Tyce Peterson each delivered two-run singles. Gavin Turley and Tanner Smith both had RBI doubles in the third as Oregon State held a 6-4 lead after three complete innings.

Turley added another RBI double in the fifth and later scored on a wild pitch as the Beavers pushed two more runs across.

The Beavers held an 8-6 lead going into the bottom of the sixth when the Wildcats scored six runs to take the lead. Kiko Romero, a veteran of two summers with the Corvallis Knights, hit a three-run home run to highlight the rally.

Oregon State battled back, scoring two unearned runs in the seventh to cut the deficit to 12-10. In the eighth, Mason Guerra had an RBI double and Turley followed with an RBI single as the Beavers pulled even.

Oregon State had a chance to take the lead in the ninth as Travis Bazzana led off the inning with a double and went to third on a wild pitch. Garret Forrester then drew a walk, putting runners at the corners with no outs.

But Arizona reliever Chris Barraza got fortunate as Micah McDowell lined out to third Barraza then struck out two batters to end the threat.

Turley, a freshman, continued his hot streak, going 4 for 4 with three doubles, a walk, three RBIs and four runs scored. Guerra was 3 for 6 with two doubles and four runs scored.

Ben Ferrer got the start for the Beavers and went 3⅓ innings, allowing five runs on eight hits with two walks and two strikeouts. AJ Lattery came on in the sixth and got the Beavers out of the inning before throwing a scoreless seventh. Closer Ryan Brown pitched a scoreless eighth but gave up the game-winning RBI single to Romero in the ninth.