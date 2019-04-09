Christian Chamberlain seemed to have everything in his favor.
Oregon State carried all the momentum against Oregon after the offense scored three runs in the seventh inning to tie Tuesday’s nonconference Civil War baseball game after trailed 5-0 early.
Chamberlain, pitching in relief, retired the first five batters he faced, including two strikeouts to start the eighth.
But that’s where it all went wrong for the sophomore left-hander and his team.
Chamberlain allowed a walk and hit a batter before three straight singles produced four runs in the Ducks’ 12-8 win at Goss Stadium.
OSU (23-7-1) couldn’t find another rally, and Oregon (19-12) ended its 10-game losing streak to the Beavers.
Losing a midweek game for the third consecutive week, the Beavers open a three-game Pac-12 series Friday at Arizona State
OSU won the first nonconference game of the season between the two teams, 7-6, on March 12 at Goss. They don’t meet again until their Pac-12 series opener May 10 at PK Park in Eugene.
The Ducks pounded Beavers starter Sam Tweedt for five runs in the first.
Oregon State had a chance to get out of the frame without any damage, but first baseman Ryan Ober’s toss to second to start a potential double play was high, the runners were safe and a run scored.
Jonny DeLuca added a RBI single on the next at-bat to make it 2-0.
Aaron Zavala sent a two-out pitch deep into the left field corner to score two. Cameron Campbell added a run-scoring single to right and Tweedt was pulled for Nathan Burns.
Tweedt took the loss in last week’s nonconference home loss to San Diego State, allowing six hits and three earned runs in 4⅔ innings.
The Beavers got two runs back in the bottom of the first on a Rutschman RBI single and a Preston Jones sacrifice fly.
Oregon tacked on three more in the third, the first two on three hits and a walk against Burns before Dylan Pearce took his place. Zavala got another RBI double.
Rutschman put another stamp on the game in the fourth inning with a two-out, three-run home run to right field, his 12th of the season to give him a four-bagger for the fourth straight game.
The Beavers put together a rally in the sixth, loading the bases on two hits and a walk. But two popups ended the threat.
In the inning, Beau Philip suffered an apparent leg injury rounding second on Joe Casey’s single. He fell to the turf but was able to crawl safely back to the bag.
The junior shortstop was able to walk off the field on his own power and was replaced by a pinch runner.
Adley Rutschman’s walk in the sixth tied the school record with three others, most recently set by Michael Conforto (2012-14).
Pearce went 3⅔ scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.
Chamberlain pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning, before the Beavers inched closer in the bottom half. Jones lined a sharp single off Oregon third baseman Sam Novitske, stole second, went to third on Matthew Gretler’s fly ball and scored on Jake Harvey’s single deep in the hole at shortstop.
Kyler McMahan then doubled to the left field corner to score a run and cut the deficit to one. Andy Armstrong, playing in place of Philip, followed with a single to left-center to tie the game.
Oregon State had a chance to add on, but Joe Casey and Rutschman struck out in consecutive at-bats to end the inning.