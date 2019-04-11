Midweek losses in three straight weeks haven’t fazed Oregon State’s baseball team.
The Beavers keep winning Pac-12 games — now eight straight since a 1-3 start — and the offense is starting to come together heading into a weekend three-series at Arizona State matching two of the top-ranked teams in the country.
OSU (23-7-1, 9-3) won the last two at home against California, got a sweep at Washington and came home to take three straight versus Utah. In between came nonleague losses to Portland, San Diego and Oregon, capped by Tuesday’s 12-8 defeat to the Ducks after erasing a 5-0 deficit to tie it before surrendering the final four runs of the contest.
The eight runs give the Beavers 36 in their last five games.
Oregon State coach Pat Bailey said “absolutely” when asked if his team will carry momentum into Tempe this weekend despite the loss to Oregon.
“Every game it seems like we’re getting more and more quality at-bats,” he said. “Guys that are developing as hitters in the Pac-12 that are new this year are having better at-bats.”
Junior standout Adley Rutschman has seen the same progress and said he liked the fight he saw in his team battling back from Tuesday’s early deficit.
“I think our guys are getting more consistent at the plate, which is something good to see,” he said. “I think our (pitching) staff is better than what they showed tonight. I have all the faith in the world in them. So I’m not too worried about that. I’m happy with the direction that our team is headed.”
The Beavers will test that progress against the Sun Devils (26-5, 9-3), who feature two of the top hitters in NCAA Division I baseball.
Junior outfielder Hunter Bishop is hitting .405 with 16 home runs and 42 RBIs. His home run total is second in the country. He also has 11 doubles, three triples and 11 stolen bases.
Spencer Torkelson, a sophomore infielder, is hitting .382 with nine homers and 39 RBIs. As a freshman, he led the country with 25 home runs in the regular season and was named to All-America second and third teams by multiple publications.
“Torkelson’s got major raw power. You’ve just got to be smart about how you locate pitches. He’s one of the best hitters in the country,” Bailey said. “(Bishop) was a great athlete coming out of high school and he’s just continued to develop as a hitter and he’s become a really good hitter.”
Bishop, Torkelson and tight-handed pitcher Alec Marsh (7-1, 2.19 earned-run average) were all part of this week’s 40-player midseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award, given annually to the top amateur player in the country. Rutschman and OSU pitcher Brandon Eisert (7-0, 0.75) were also on the list.
ASU, averaging 9.6 runs per game, has hit a rough patch in its season.
The Sun Devils lost two of three at USC last week following a nonconference home loss to Long Beach State.
They lost in epic fashion Tuesday at UNLV. ASU had leads of 5-1 and 9-4 before giving up six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to fall 10-9.
Oregon State is slated to start Eisert, Bryce Fehmel (5-0, 3.20) and Grant Gambrell (1-1, 3.53) in the three-game set. That’s the same rotation the Beavers have used in their last three conference series.
Kevin Abel, the team’s ace, announced Tuesday night that he will have season-ending Tommy John surgery to correct an elbow injury.
Rutschman was asked what a matchup between two highly regarded teams comes down to in the win-loss column.
“I think perseverance is a big thing,” he said. “You know the game’s going to swing a lot of ways. That’s what’s fun about baseball. So for us it’s just continuing to stay with the process.”