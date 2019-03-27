Pat Bailey says his team’s 5-1 loss to Portland on Tuesday in Hillsboro is in the past.
The Oregon State baseball is moving forward, preparing for a three-game series at Washington beginning Friday. In that preparation, the Beaver coaching staff is looking for ways to get the team to play with more energy.
They’re also seeking leadership from the players. Bailey said in his four decades of being a coach, the best teams he’s been involved with have had players take leadership control.
“The funnest part of coaching is we get to coach … it’s almost like you’re on a train and even though coaches are in charge of practices, you’re the caboose,” he said. “You’ve got guys out front that are the engines. We just haven’t had that to this point.”
Redshirt sophomore Alex McGarry said providing that leadership will require some to step out of their individual comfort zones in order to do what’s best for the team.
“Just knowing that is kind of what this team is hurting for right now is for people take responsibility and step up,” he said. “I really think guys will. We’ll probably laugh about this interview in a little bit when we start rolling. Not too worried.”
Bailey called the Beavers (16-5-1, 3-3 Pac-12) coming out flat Tuesday “bizarre,” especially after a pregame meeting reminding the players that Portland would be ready and that the Pilots are improved from past seasons.
He said motivational pieces are regular parts of the OSU program.
“We can talk about all that stuff until we’re blue in the face,” Bailey said. “But until they decide to collectively buy into as a team and start getting after it and start being more competitive it’s not going to make any difference. They’re going to have to ultimately decide that.”
Freshman impact
Matthew Gretler said joining the program earlier in the school year he felt out of place, questioned if he belonged and was in “information overload” as he tried to fit in while learning the ropes at the collegiate level.
That stress eventually eased for the true freshman.
“Coming back after winter (break) is when I kind of felt I was here for a reason and I can make an impact on this team,” Gretler said.
He has made an impact while playing in seven games with four starts.
The brother of former Beaver Michael Gretler (2015-18), he’s batting .308 with a home run, which came Tuesday. He has an RBI in each of the past two games. Gretler has played in the past four contests, starting the last three and going 4 for 10 at the plate.
McGarry said Gretler has played particularly well of late considering he wasn’t on the travel squad for the series at UCLA two weeks ago.
“That probably took the wind out of his sales, but he’s such a hard worker that he kind of responded to that in the best way possible,” McGarry said. “Just put his nose down and just kept working and finally got a shot and really hasn’t looked back since.”
Added Bailey: “Our freshmen are doing a great job. Gretler, I think, has been outstanding the last three games that he’s started. He’s really progressed.”
Gretler said having his brother go through the program has been a big plus.
“He’s great. I text him pretty much every day or whenever I need him. He’s always there for me,” Gretler said. “It’s nice to bounce questions off him or anything like that.”
Other freshmen have had their opportunities as well.
Among position players, Jake Dukart has played in 16 games and started four, Greg Fuchs has played in 13 and started three Wade Meckler has played in 11 and started two.
Freshman pitcher Jake Pfennings has appeared in five games and made his first start Tuesday.
Rotational choices
Bailey said any decisions on the weekend’s starting pitching rotation won’t be made until Thursday.
Sophomore right-hander Kevin Abel, out the past three-plus weeks with a back strain, threw a bullpen session Monday and is expected to have another Thursday. Bailey said he hopes to have Abel available versus the Huskies.
Junior lefty Brandon Eisert, who took a batted ball off his hand during his start last Friday against California, is “totally 100 percent,” the coach said.