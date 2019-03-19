Adley Rutschman said “yes and no” Tuesday when asked if Oregon State’s three-game series at UCLA last week was a measuring stick of sorts for his team.
The Bruins took two of three from the Beavers, who felt as though their pitching and defense let them down in the third game Sunday, particularly in a five-run bottom of the first inning.
The Beavers (14-3-1, 1-2) bounced back from an 8-0 loss Friday to win 7-3 Saturday before faltering 9-7 Sunday.
It was early in the season — the Pac-12 Conference opener for both squads — and each will be better later on, Rutschman said.
The junior standout said he and his teammates will focus on what they can control and improving individually and as a group.
Rutschman said his team’s resiliency showed last weekend.
“I think our energy and our presence the last two games of the series were really good. It wasn’t a reflection of how our execution was on defense and some of our (at bats) offensively,” he said. “For me, I’m confident in our team and just the bond that we have. I think that’s going to go a lot further than a loss will.”
Added teammate Ryan Ober: “We’re tough. That’s kind of what we pride our program on, is toughness. We’re fine. We don’t let something like this affect us. We’re just excited for the next one, to get a chance to prove ourselves.”
OSU will look to regain some momentum when it hosts California in a three-game set scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Friday at Goss Stadium. The following games are slated for 5:35 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Saturday’s start time was changed to avoid overlap with the OSU women’s basketball NCAA tournament game against Boise State expected to start at roughly 2:30 p.m. at Gill Coliseum.
Abel availability
Oregon State pitcher Kevin Abel isn’t expected to return to his starting spot Friday night.
But the sophomore right-hander, who has been out with a back strain, could be available in relief sometime during the weekend. Abel last pitched March 1 versus West Virginia but threw bullpen sessions last Thursday and Sunday.
Beavers coach Pat Bailey said Abel (2-0, 3.86 earned-run average) is “probably looking at about a three-inning stint type of thing.”
“We’re waiting to see where Kevin is at. He’s progressing really well,” Bailey added. “I don’t think we could start him the weekend after he just started throwing bullpen. I don’t think that’s fair to him.”
Grant Gambrell started in Abel’s place last Friday. The junior righty went 6 ⅓ innings, allowing 10 hits, six earned runs and two walks with six strikeouts.
Abel and Rutschman were named to the first watch list of the season for the annual Golden Spikes Award, given to the top amateur player in the country.
Conference award
Rutschman was named the Pac-12 player of the week Tuesday following a strong four-game stretch at the plate.
He was 8 for 13 with two home runs, nine RBIs and five walks with an on-base percentage of .722 in four games, which included a 7-6 home win against rival Oregon.
It was the first such honor for the Portland native.