OSU baseball: Nick Madrigal gets promoted to Major Leagues

The first member of Oregon State’s highly touted 2018 draft class has reached the big leagues.

The Chicago White Sox announced on Friday that they are calling up second basemen Nick Madrigal to join the team for its upcoming series in Kansas City.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 draft, Madrigal is one of the top talents in a loaded Chicago farm system. MLB Pipeline lists him as the White Sox’ fourth-best prospect, and the 39th among all prospects.

The 23-year-old will start at second base and bath ninth Friday when the White Sox and Royals face off at 5:05 p.m. PT.

Madrigal is considered by many evaluators to be one of the more advanced hitting prospects in all of baseball. He hit .311 with four home runs, 55 RBIs and 27 doubles in 120 games while playing at high Class-A, Double-A and Triple-A in 2019. Once he reached Triple-A during the last part of the season, he hit .331 in 134 plate appearances.