Kyler McMahan was warming up with the Oregon State baseball team at USC, getting ready for a Sunday game against the Trojans last season.
The USC players were taking batting practice and one of the Trojans unleashed a rope right at McMahan.
“No one sees it coming, it just comes so fast,” McMahan said. “Line drive, and just smokes me in the jaw.”
His jaw was broken in two places, between his wisdom tooth and last molar on the side and between his two front teeth on the bottom part of the bone.
His freshman season was done after playing 12 games while backing up middle infielders Nick Madrigal and Cadyn Grenier.
Yet when McMahan had a minute to gather his thoughts, he realized how fortunate he was that it wasn’t a more severe situation.
“If it was two inches higher, three inches higher, it would have been my temple and that’s a different story,” he said.
There was a 45-minute wait for the USC team physician to arrive and begin treatment. McMahan was given some shots and taken to the dental school for X-rays. There was some question about whether he would be able to fly back to Oregon with the team, but they tied up the jaw and he made the trip.
“I didn’t have pain, the plane ride went smoothly,” McMahan said. “I actually was able to sleep a little bit. Probably the worst part was not being able to eat. I couldn’t open my mouth, I couldn’t chew anything. I had a protein shake, but got home, had surgery the next day and went from there.”
After surgery, McMahan’s jaw was wired shut for eight weeks. That meant a liquid diet, and he was not allowed to hit or throw, so baseball was shelved. He drank down Jamba Juice and protein shakes, but there wasn’t a lot of options and his weight plummeted 20 pounds.
When the wiring was removed, McMahan was right back in the batting cage, taking swings off a tee. He was gradually able to eat solid food, moving up from some fast food French fries to his usual meals.
McMahan said he started feeling 100 percent right before returning from summer break.
“My weight was back up, I was able to gain back that 20 pounds and there was no problems with my jaw,” he said. “I had to do a root canal just because of a side effect. But after that there was really nothing else that was bothering me.”
McMahan found his way into the lineup and put together a fast start this season.
He was 2 for 4 with one run scored in a 5-0 win against New Mexico; 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored in a 13-1 win against Minnesota and 2 for 4 with two runs scored, three RBIs and a double in a 9-2 win against West Virginia.
McMahan came up with his biggest game so far during the Beavers' 17-1 dismantling of Nebraska. He went 4 for 5 with two doubles, four runs scored and an RBI.
Although Madrigal and Grenier have moved on, the Beavers have plenty of talented players in the middle infield, so McMahan has spent some time in the outfield.
“Last year I was joking with (now interim coach Pat Bailey) because there was (little) playing time behind Nick and Cadyn and I was like, ‘hey, throw me in the outfield.’ I never played outfield ever before,” McMahan said.
“This year, come Beau (Philip) and (Andy Armstrong) holding down the middle infield and why not, let’s throw him out there. Sure enough, I’m playing out there in some fall games and they’re like, ‘OK, maybe he can do it a little bit.’ Games keep going on and they keep throwing me out there and they’re liking what they’re seeing.
“It’s definitely been a new experience but I love it. You don’t have think as much, I’m able to use my speed, use my arm and just play the game.”