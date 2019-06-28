Former Oregon State second baseman and current Chicago White Sox minor league prospect Nick Madrigal has been named to the American League roster for the 2019 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.
The game will be played on Sunday, July 7 at Cleveland’s Progressive Field. It can be seen live on the MLB Network beginning at 4 p.m. PT.
Madrigal was selected to the club in the midst of an outstanding 2019 campaign. He’s currently at Double-A Birmingham, where he is batting .377 with three doubles, a triple and eight runs batted in over 18 games. He is also 9-for-13 in stolen base attempts.
Madrigal earned a promotion to Birmingham after 49 games at Single-A Winston Salem, where he batted .272 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 27 RBI. He has combined for just seven strikeouts in 57 games between the two teams, and has walked 24 times.
Madrigal becomes the third Oregon State player to appear at the MLB Futures Game, following Jacoby Ellsbury (2007) and Michael Conforto (2015).