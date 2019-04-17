Joe Casey was as productive as he could be while sitting out eight games with a broken finger on his dominant left hand.
There were some baseball-related activities that he couldn’t do, but the Crescent Valley grad and Oregon State redshirt sophomore focused on what he could before getting back to the diamond.
Casey made it back, and the stretch of six games he’s played since his return was highlighted by Saturday’s two-run single in the eighth inning to put the Beavers ahead for good in a 6-4 win against Arizona State at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.
The Sun Devils erased a 4-1 deficit with three straight solo home runs in the sixth.
After teammate Tyler Malone was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Casey fought off three consecutive full-count pitches and sent the 10th Brady Corrigan delivery of the at-bat into right field to break the tie.
“It felt really good, especially with them coming back,” Casey said. “They hit Malone, so I knew it was still a tie game and I knew I would get a fastball once it hit full count because they didn’t want to walk a guy in. I just stuck with it and tried to get a pitch to hit. It felt really good coming through for the team and putting us up by two.”
Teammate Christian Chamberlain and Jake Mulholland each pitched a scoreless inning of relief from there to help OSU (25-8-1, 11-4 Pac-12) even the series at one game apiece.
The Beavers then won Sunday’s game 4-3 behind another strong start from pitcher Grant Gambrell and Jake Dukart’s two RBIs. OSU heads into this week’s home series against Arizona with the lead in conference wins.
Teammate Alex McGarry said Casey’s game-winning hit against ASU might have been his team’s at-bat of the season to this point.
“That at-bat was once to watch, and that was kind of the turning point of the series for sure,” McGarry said. “He’s such a good dude and he’s such a hard worker that it was awesome to see.”
McGarry said the hit carried over into Sunday as the Beavers pulled out a series victory in a matchup between two highly ranked teams.
“Winning that Saturday game and having a chance to win the series, especially with how well (the Sun Devils) pitched against us on Friday” in a 4-1 ASU win, he said. “Just got us some momentum back, got us that confidence back and obviously won the game for us.”
Casey, an outfielder, believed he was playing well before the injury, which happened during a bunting drill in a mid-March practice. He had started nine games, including four of the previous six, before being sidelined.
He tried not to think of the time away as a setback but rather an opportunity to improve.
The son of former Beavers coach Pat Casey, Joe Casey came back for the April 3 home game against San Diego State and was 1 for 3 with a walk and a run scored.
He’s batted as the designated hitter and second in the lineup in all six of OSU’s eight games he’s played in since his return. Casey has walked four times and scored four runs.
He said it was a good feeling jumping right back in the lineup and having the coaches' backing when he was healthy.
“That helped a lot, coming back and them wanting me to be back, so I could play,” Casey said. “I really appreciated that and it helped me gain the confidence to know they have confidence in me too.”
He began throwing last week and could play the field this week against the Wildcats.
If not this week, Beavers coach Pat Bailey said, then next week when the team goes to Nevada for two games before hosting Washington State for three.
“Joe’s had some really good at-bats,” Bailey said, calling Saturday’s game-winner “a great at-bat. He’s done a really good job since he’s been back.”
Casey entered the season knowing he would have the chance to play more.
Four outfielders — Jack Anderson, Trevor Larnach, Steven Kwan and Kyle Nobach — all exhausted their eligibility or left to continue their careers in professional baseball. They took with them a combined 242 games and 212 starts in the 2018 season, when Casey had 14 at-bats in 18 games, starting two.
Somebody had to fill those holes, and Casey was among several candidates to do so.
“We just stuck with it and kept working because we knew those guys were gone and if we got our chance we’d want to be ready,” he said.
Gone were those players and also his dad in a coach’s role.
Although no longer involved in the day-to-day operations of the team, Pat Casey is still playing a small part through his son.
The baseball conversations between father and son have changed since Pat announced he was stepping away from the program last offseason.
They didn’t talk as much about the game the past two years as coach and son as they do now. But the change has allowed Pat to focus more on his son’s progress. It’s a different setting and made it easier for critiques.
Joe says it feels more like it did when he was in high school, and Pat was more of a dad than a coach. They still hit together and talk about Joe’s time at the plate.
“He’s not focusing on everything as much as on me or my at-bats. He’s walking me through those. So it’s good,” Joe said. “He’s helping me out a lot. He misses it, but I also think he likes the fact that he can just watch me more and not have to worry about the whole team.”
Joe Casey knows that he has a special circumstance and relishes the fact that he has such a wealth of knowledge readily available whenever he needs it.
“It’s pretty cool having someone who knows that much about the game to help you out,” he said.