OSU baseball: Jacob Melton’s walk-off hit keeps Beavs rolling

On the heels of another dramatic comeback win Saturday, Oregon State closer Jake Mulholland aptly described what has made the Beavers so effective this season.
“This is probably the grittiest group of guys that I’ve ever been a part of,” Mulholland said. “I’m not gonna say it’s the most talented — we don’t have Rutschman and Madrigal and Larnach. But we’ve got guys who are going to find a way, and that’s something that’s just as special.”
They found a way once again Saturday. Jacob Melton cracked a walk-off single to score Kyle Froemke and lift the No. 20 Beavers to a 4-3 win over BYU at Goss Field. With the win, the Beavers completed their second consecutive series sweep. They are 10-1 on the season, and in four of their last six games, have won in come-from-behind fashion in the eighth inning or later.
For a group that had plenty of confidence to begin with this season, Saturday provided another instance of an unsung hero delivering in a big moment.
“It’s a really big thing for us,” Melton said. “We know we can score a lot of runs in a hurry. But having that security of knowing you can score runs late in games when it matters most, I think that’s really big. That’s gonna help us going down the road here.”
Melton has been a semi-regular starter for Oregon State throughout the season and batted ninth Friday night. On Saturday, though, coach Mitch Canham moved him up to the No. 2 spot, and his faith in the sophomore was rewarded when Melton went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
A Medford native who spent the 2019 season at Linn-Benton Community college, Melton is hitting team-best .435 on the season and seems to have found a new home at first base.
“It’s fun to watch,” Canham said. “He keeps making adjustments. We had a position change for him — he was out in the outfield for a while and we moved him over to first base to mix in there as well. … When he’s handling the bat the way he has been, working the left and middle parts of the field, and being able to turn on the ball if they make a mistake, he’s someone you've got to find a way to put in the lineup.”
The Beavers set the stage for Melton’s game-winning hit with a well-executed small-ball approach. With the game tied at 3-3, No. 8 hitter Kyle Foremke led off the ninth inning with a walk. Wade Meckler then came on to pinch-hit and laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Froemke up to second.
Leadoff man Preston Jones then worked a 3-1 count and dribbled a single down the third base line, which brought Melton to the plate with runners in the corners and one out.
“We had a couple good at-bats — the guys before me did the job,” Melton said. “Going in there, I was just trying to have a good at-bat and move the ball however I could, because we had a lot of speed on the bases… I ended up getting a fastball up and took advantage.”
Mulholland picked up his first win of the season for the Beavers, and needed just 12 pitches to work a perfect ninth inning and maintain the 3-3 tie. In five appearances this season, he has yet to give up a run and has only allowed one runner to reach base.
As has been the case for much of this season, the Oregon State bullpen were rock solid after being called upon early. Although Jack Washburn was tagged for a two-run homer in the seventh, the pen held the Cougar bats quiet throughout the rest of the afternoon.
Mulholland, Bryant Salgado and Will Frisch all had scoreless relief outings after starter Jake Pfennigs struck out six and gave up one run over 3 ⅓ innings.
“It’s amazing,” Mulholland said of the bullpen’s recent performance. “We’re like our own little family down there. We trust each other. I think everyone down there really pulls for each and every person, and that instills confidence in all of us. You see the results.”
