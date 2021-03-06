OSU baseball: Jacob Melton’s walk-off hit keeps Beavs rolling

On the heels of another dramatic comeback win Saturday, Oregon State closer Jake Mulholland aptly described what has made the Beavers so effective this season.

“This is probably the grittiest group of guys that I’ve ever been a part of,” Mulholland said. “I’m not gonna say it’s the most talented — we don’t have Rutschman and Madrigal and Larnach. But we’ve got guys who are going to find a way, and that’s something that’s just as special.”

They found a way once again Saturday. Jacob Melton cracked a walk-off single to score Kyle Froemke and lift the No. 20 Beavers to a 4-3 win over BYU at Goss Field. With the win, the Beavers completed their second consecutive series sweep. They are 10-1 on the season, and in four of their last six games, have won in come-from-behind fashion in the eighth inning or later.

For a group that had plenty of confidence to begin with this season, Saturday provided another instance of an unsung hero delivering in a big moment.

“It’s a really big thing for us,” Melton said. “We know we can score a lot of runs in a hurry. But having that security of knowing you can score runs late in games when it matters most, I think that’s really big. That’s gonna help us going down the road here.”