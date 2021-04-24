OSU baseball: Jack Washburn forging own baseball path while following in his father's footsteps

“It was just how they played the game, you could see it compared to some of the other teams there,” Jack said of Oregon State’s 2018 squad. “Those guys were all together. They play baseball right, which is one of the things I try to do every time I take the field.”

There are plenty of similarities in Jack and Jarrod’s games. They both love to strategically attack hitters with their fastball, and they both admit to having a love-hate relationship with their changeups.

The biggest impact that Jarrod may have had on Jack’s game is in the development of his slider, his signature pitch which has been nearly unhittable for both right- and left-handed batters this season.

Jarrod wouldn’t let Jack throw breaking balls until he reached high school because he wanted him to master his fastball command and learn how to throw it for a strike in any count. That has paid major dividends for Jack as he has walked just eight batters in 23 innings this season. His heater has touched 94 miles per hour this season, and he throws it with a high spin rate, meaning it looks even faster to hitters when it’s coming in at the top of the zone.

But the slider is what has taken him from just a talented college prospect to a shutdown Pac-12 pitcher.