OSU baseball: How Wade Meckler established himself as standout player for Beavers

Wade Meckler didn’t have any Division I offers coming out of high school. He didn’t even have any Division II offers.
For most of his high school baseball career, he figured his best chance to continue playing would come by enrolling at the nearby community college. So how did a mostly unrecruited kid from Orange County become the leadoff hitter for the Oregon State Beavers in less than three years?
The answer to that question is also the best way to summarize what has made Meckler such an essential player for Oregon State this season.
The summer after his junior year of high school, Meckler was playing at a travel tournament in Arizona. Late in the game, he was on third base when a teammate lofted a high fly ball to the second baseman. Meckler had no right even thinking about trying to score on the play. But he took off from third anyway and beat the throw home.
Pat Bailey, then an assistant at Oregon State, was in the stands watching. He didn’t care that Meckler had gone 0-for-2 at the plate that day.
“Bails went to my coach and said that kid’s a Beaver — get him to me,” Meckler recalls.
That hard-nosed, relentless style of play is what helped Meckler land in Corvallis. Since he arrived, it’s also what has made him a mainstay on Oregon State’s lineup card. In his true sophomore season, Meckler is hitting .321 with a .406 on-base percentage and nine doubles — all three marks are third-best on the team among regular players. His .524 slugging percentage is second-best on the team.
He has put up those numbers while also batting all over the lineup, hitting from both sides of the plate, and filling in at both corner outfield spots and designated hitter whenever he’s needed.
“He’s doing a fantastic job,” Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said. “You look at this splits and he’s handling lefties better than he’s handling righties. He’s hitting plus-300 against both of them. That shows he’s comfortable in the box regardless of who’s in there.”
His flexibility as an uber-versatile outfielder is what helped get Meckler in the lineup in the first place. But what he’s done with a bat in his hand in high-pressure situations has helped him become a mainstay.
Last weekend, he launched a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to secure an Oregon State win over visiting USC that clinched the series for the Beavers. All season long, Canham has been complimentary of Meckler’s approach at the plate and the way he thinks about the game.
Meckler’s description of his thought process throughout that at-bat provides a glimpse into why Canham talks so glowingly about him.
“Honestly, that guy had a really slow changeup,” Meckler said of USC reliever Garrett Clarke. “I’d faced him before and he threw it to me twice. He didn’t have a curveball; that drop that he had was from the gravity on his changeup. So I was really just trying to see the fastball really, really deep so that if he did throw me the changeup in a 3-1 count and I saw it, I would be able to get a hit on it. I wasn't trying to do a whole lot with the fastball. I was just trying to get the job done and be able to hit any pitch.”
That cerebral approach has helped Meckler execute in big moments on countless occasions this season. He genuinely enjoys those types of high-stakes moments and always feels that he’s more comfortable than the pitcher who is tasked with getting him out.
“That’s the type of thing I live for,” Meckler said. “I worked my whole life to get to the level that I'm at right now in baseball. I came to Oregon State so I could hit in big spots, so I could play in big spots. What kind of baseball player would I be if, when I got to those spots that I dream about, I didn't perform well?”
With star outfielder Jacob Melton out injured, Canham has experimented with starting Meckler in the leadoff spot over the past few weeks. While he spent the first half of the season hitting anywhere from the No. 6 to the No. 9 spot, Canham liked the idea of getting him more at-bats so he could drive up opposing teams’ pitch counts.
“Irrelevant of the game situation, Wade’s gonna give you a very competitive at-bat,” Canham siad. “You know he’s going in there focused and trying to barrel baseballs. You can bounce him anywhere in the lineup how you see fit. But he can be a tone-setter, too.”
Since Meckler made the move to the top of order, he has reached base 18 times in 10 games. His patient approach has played well to Canham’s idea that the leadoff hitter should see as many pitches as possible, and once Meckler gets deep into a count, he still is able to put the ball in play without sacrificing much power.
When the pandemic hit and the 2020 baseball season was canceled, every player in the nation had roughly half of a year to hone their craft without the pressure of playing 3 or 4 games a week. For Meckler, that took the form of spending countless hours in the cage and overhauling his mechanics so that he would be better-equipped to hit the ball the other way and fight off fastballs late in the count.
That work has paid major dividends for him this season, especially when he is hitting from the left side of the plate.
“You don’t play for six months, you’ve pretty much got free reign to try out some things,” Meckler said. “I tried some things that really worked for me. It’s the ability to not just hit the ball the other way as a two-hopper to the shortstop. It’s the ability to hit the ball the other way with the ability to drive it now.”
