OSU baseball: Hjerpe strikes out 17 as Beavers lose in extra innings

Oregon State baseball got a record-tying performance from ace Cooper Hjerpe on Friday night in a 1-0 loss to Stanford in 10 innings at Goss Stadium.

Hjerpe tied the Oregon State single-game record with 17 strikeouts, matching Mason Smith’s school record, set in 1994 against Portland. Hjerpe struck out the side twice and retired his last nine batters via strikeouts. He worked eight innings and gave up just two hits, but did not figure in the decision.

Stanford (13-8 overall, 5-5 Pac-12 Conference) got its lone run in the 10th on back-to-back doubles by Kody Huff and Braden Montgomery. Both came off OSU (19-6, 6-4) reliever Reid Sebby, who scattered three hits and a run in two innings of relief. He took the loss and dropped to 1-1 on the year.

The Beavers totaled nine hits off four Stanford pitchers, including a game-high four by Wade Meckler, who set a career-high. Oregon State, however, was 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Joey Dixon (2-1) picked up the win for Stanford after holding the Beavers to one hit in 1⅔ innings of relief. Quinn Mathews picked up his first save with a scoreless 10th.

Stanford starter Alex Williams held the Beavers scoreless in 6⅓ innings, scattering six hits.

The teams continue the three-game series Saturday with the first pitch slated for 3:35 p.m.

