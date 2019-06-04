Oregon State junior right-handed pitcher Grant Gambrell has been selected in the third round, 80th overall by the Kansas City Royals in the 2019 MLB draft on Tuesday.
It is the first career MLB draft selection for Gambrell, who just completed his junior campaign with a 5-3 record and 2.83 earned run average in 70 innings. He struck out 80 and held opponents to a .232 batting average. He was selected All-Pac-12 Conference honorable mention in a vote by the league’s coaches.
In three seasons with the Beavers, he has made 40 appearances, with 25 starts. The Clovis, Calif., native is 11-4 with a 3.47 ERA. He has 147 strikeouts in 142 ⅔ innings.
Gambrell is the seventh Beaver to be selected by Kansas City all-time, and the first since right-handed pitcher Travis Eckert in 2016.