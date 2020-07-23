OSU baseball: Former Beavers make the cut for Major League Baseball's Opening Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon State baseball program will be well-represented this week as Major League Baseball begins its season.

All 30 big-league clubs released their 30-man rosters Thursday, and five former Beavers made Opening Day cut.

Left-handed pitcher Matt Boyd will get the nod for Detroit on Friday when the Tigers open their season against the Mets. Boyd won’t have to wait long to face former teammate Michael Conforto, who will bat near the top of New York’s order while also making his season debut.

It will be the first time the two friends have ever faced during a regular season game — although they did square off in Spring Training prior to the 2017 season.

Elsewhere around the league, fellow left-handers Jace Frye (Chicago White Sox) and Josh Osich (Boston Red Sox), as well as right-hander Sam Gaviglio (Toronto Blue Jays) will all make their season debuts on Friday.