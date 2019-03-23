Oregon State right-handed pitcher Bryce Fehmel has been named as one of 30 candidates nationally for the 2019 Senior CLASS Award.
Fehmel, a senior from Agoura Hills, Calif., is the only candidate who plays in the Pac-12 Conference.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.
Fehmel is a marketing major who comes into this weekend’s series with California at 29 career wins. He is one shy of becoming the fourth pitcher in Oregon State history to reach the 30-win mark. He is a two-time Pac-12 all-academic honorable mention selection. He has volunteered at multiple community service events, including at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and the Oregon Veterans Home.
The 30 candidates will be narrowed to 10 finalists later in the regular season. After that has been done, members of the media, coaches and fans will have an opportunity to vote, and the 2019 Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced at the College World Series.