With his team down a man, Brandon Eisert has stepped in to fill a role.
Moving from the bullpen to a starting spot hasn’t meant much of a change for the Oregon State junior left-hander. It’s just a little different pregame preparation, is all.
It hasn’t seemed to faze him either.
Eisert has been Oregon State’s Friday night starter the past two Pac-12 series – allowing one earned run in 11-plus innings in his first two collegiate starts – and is slated to take the ball again Friday when the Beavers (20-6-1, 6-3 Pac-12) open a three-game series with Utah (8-15, 1-8) at Goss Stadium.
“I was definitely a little bit nervous, just hadn’t done it before,” Eisert said of opening the March 22 home game against California. “The last time I started was high school. You just realize they’re putting you in that situation for a reason. You just have to go out there and compete and get your outs.”
Sophomore righty Kevin Abel, the team’s ace, has been out since apparently injuring his back sometime before OSU’s three games in Seattle in early March.
Coach Pat Bailey had no update on Abel after Wednesday’s home win against San Diego State and said the team would know more about Abel’s status on Monday.
Grant Gambrell (1-1, 3.60 earned-run average) started the first game in Seattle and the Pac-12 opener against UCLA the following week. He’s now the team’s No. 3 starter.
Eisert has started the last two conference series openers, against California and Washington. He earned his first Pac-12 player of the week honor after holding the Huskies scoreless and allowing just four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in 6 ⅓ innings in last Friday’s 1-0 road win.
Eisert, an Aloha High School product, got the win to improve to 6-0 on the season with a 0.30 ERA.
“Some guys have deception, some guys have a pitch that’s an outlier. He’s got some things that are difficult for guys to pick up on,” Beavers pitching coach Nate Yeskie said. “He provides a lot of consistency, and that’s really what you’re looking for out of anybody that you give the ball to, but especially your Friday night guy.”
Eisert’s deception has been a fastball that’s difficult to pick up. His consistency has been an ability to routinely stay out of difficult situations and getting batters out with low pitch counts.
Eisert says with his delivery, his front foot lands in a spot that hides the ball well. It makes his “invisible fastball,” as teammates call it, hard to pick up.
“Going back through last year, he’s been incredible, he does his job. He goes up there and fills up the zone and people can’t see his fastball,” said OSU pitcher Christian Chamberlain. “Him jumping into the Friday spot, we’ve got Kevin down right now, he’s done a great job getting as deep as possible and then letting our bullpen and the hitters pick him up.”
Eisert was 5-3 with a 2.31 ERA, 50 strikeouts and 19 walks across 46⅔ innings in 21 games as a freshman in 2017. Last year, his workload increased to 57 innings in 27 appearances. He was 5-0 with a 2.31 ERA, striking out 52 with 12 walks.
All of his numbers have improved this spring. He’s struck out 44 batters with just five walks in 30 innings across nine appearances.
“He’s doing a better job of throwing less pitches to get people out,” Bailey said. “I think that’s one of the reasons his ERA is down, too. If a hitter sees enough pitches, I don’t care how good your stuff is. You’re going to get hit.”
Eisert, whose career win percentage of .842 is sixth on OSU's list, credits his improved strikeout-to-walk ratio to being able to throw more and developing under Yeskie. He says he also confidence in pitching to contact, believing the odds that he will get an out are still in his favor and trusting in his defense.
“Just making sure you’re throwing over the plate and getting ahead in counts,” Eisert said. “That’s a huge thing for strikeouts especially. If you fall behind they get to see more pitches. Their timing is going to be better. When you work ahead you’re able to do what you want and not what they want.”
The Beaver bullpen hasn’t had Eisert in several weeks, but the relievers have continued to put up strong numbers.
The bullpen held San Diego State scoreless in 11⅓ innings in two games this week. This season, the bullpen has a 1.41 ERA in 114⅔ innings with 133 strikeouts and 40 walks.
Chamberlain (2-2, 1.82, one save), Jake Mulholland (1-0, 1.17, four saves) and Mitchell Verburg (1-0, 1.76, one save) have all been productive in holding opponents in check.
“We have a stacked bullpen, I feel. Chamberlain, Verburg, Mulholland, all those guys,” Eisert said. “We have a couple other guys that can definitely do a great job. It’s definitely reassuring when you come out of the game and you have those guys behind you, you’re feeling great that you’re going to come out on top.”