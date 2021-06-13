OSU baseball: Despite setbacks, Beavers' season filled with promise for future

Oregon State’s season reached a sudden, unceremonious end earlier this week, with the Beavers coming agonizingly close to clinching a super regional berth, only to find themselves on the wrong end of a late-game rally.

Some early offensive contributions put the Beavers in a good position to escape Fort Worth with a regional title. But a late-game bullpen implosion left too big a burden on the Beaver bats, with too little time to scrape together a comeback.

If that sounds familiar, it should.

Monday’s 8-5 loss to Dallas Baptist was a microcosm of Oregon State’s season as a whole. For all the promise and talent that the Beavers flashed — and there was plenty — it was too often hindered by head-scratching moments in the late innings.

That’s not to say the bullpen should shoulder the blame for everything that went wrong in 2021. Far from it. Oregon State’s group of relievers was one of the most talent-rich bullpens in the Pac-12, and maybe in the entire country. They carried the Beavers through countless difficult moments, contributed to a combined no-hitter early in the year, and delivered a gutsy performance throughout the regional during which many of them were throwing on short rest.