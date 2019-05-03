Oregon State sought elevated balls against a sinkerball pitcher but never caught up with or saw enough of them to produce much offense.
Jensen Elliott had the Beavers off-balance for seven innings and teammate Peyton Battenfield finished the job.
Oklahoma State made Oregon State starter Brandon Eisert a tough-luck loser Friday night as the Cowboys had a seventh-inning run stand up for a 1-0 nonconference baseball win at Goss Stadium.
Despite the difficult opponent, Beavers coach Pat Bailey said he was disappointed that his team was able to generate just two hits, both singles, in the three-game series opener.
“I thought he located really well. We had a lot of weak contact,” Bailey said of Elliott, a junior right-hander. “We didn’t strike out a lot of guys (four), but we had a lot of weak contact against him. Then the guy they brought in the end, he’s got a really good change-up and he’s got a good arm.”
Added Elliott: “My sinker/change-up combo was working tonight. That basically how I pitch kind of attacking the zone with my sinker and my change-up and it worked out tonight.”
It was Oregon State’s lowest hit total of the season and the sixth time the Beavers have score one or no runs.
Down just a run, the Beavers (31-12-1) had an opportunity with the top of its batting order coming to the plate in the bottom of the ninth. But Battenfield struck out the side of Jake Harvey, Joe Casey and Adley Rutschman for the Cowboys (26-16). Rutschman’s hitting streak ended at nine games.
Elliott allowed the two hits and struck out four with two walks. He showed much better than the 4.76 earned-run average he entered the game with.
Eisert, the Oregon State junior left-hander, lasted a career-best eight innings.
He gave up nine hits, one earned run with eight strikeouts and no walks. It was the second straight appearance – a combined 14 innings – in which Eisert didn’t allow a base on balls. In relief, Joey Mundt got one out and Christian Chamberlain two.
“I felt good. It’s just getting ahead of hitters. I thought my slider was working well today. There’s been a personal goal to get deeper in games,” Eisert said, noting that his past few starts had not lasted longer than 6⅓ innings, his previous career best. “To finally get past that and get deep into the game felt good.”
Andrew Navigato started the Oklahoma State rally in the seventh with a double to right field. After a strikeout and pop fly, Alix Garcia sent an Eisert delivery to the right field corner to score.
Eisert said it was a slider that got away from him.
“Just left it up and didn’t make a great pitch and that was the difference in the game,” he said.
Oklahoma State had four hits through three innings but nothing to show for it.
Double plays ended the Cowboys’ at-bats in the first and second innings, including a questionable out call on a running catch by Beavers second baseman Harvey that led to the final two outs in the second.
The visitors got a one-out Jake Taylor single in the third, and Taylor tried to score on a Cade Cabbiness double to left-center. But the relay throw to the plate was well ahead of Taylor, as Beavers catcher Rutschman was waiting with the ball for Taylor.
Jake Dukart was Oregon State’s first baserunner with a leadoff walk in the third, but he was erased on a double-play grounder by Andy Armstrong.
Tyler Malone got the Beavers’ first hit, a single deep in the hole to shortstop, with two outs in the fifth. But Dukart then grounded out.
After the Cowboys took the lead in the seventh, Rutschman walked with one out and Zack Zalesky, in as a pinch hitter, singled to left field with two outs to give the Beavers their first runner in scoring position. Elliott then struck out Malone.
Oregon State went down in order against Battenfield in the eighth.
Beavers shortstop Beau Philip missed his 13th straight game with a hamstring injury. The junior transfer took some ground balls and did some running in the past week, and Bailey is still hopeful that Philip could play this weekend.