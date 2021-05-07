OSU baseball: Beavs’ bats deliver in clutch once again to complete comeback win

Friday was a must-win game for Oregon State — or at least as much as one can be at this point in the season.
Fresh off a devastating couple of losses in Los Angeles last weekend, the Beavers needed a bounce-back win upon their return to Goss Stadium. Like they have so many times this season, they saved the most important at-bats for the late innings and delivered just that.
Oregon State (30-14, 12-7) scored five unanswered runs Friday to come away with a 5-4 home win over USC (19-20, 7-12) in the first of a three-game series. Garret Forrester ripped a sacrifice fly to left in the bottom of the eighth to plate the go-ahead run and complete the comeback.
“Right out the gate today, our guys were stinging baseballs,” Canham said. “They didn’t have anything to show for it early. But they stayed with their plan at the plate and drew some free bases...We knew that if we just stuck with it, we had a good chance of things going our way.”
Oregon State tallied just two hits on the night. But both proved to be crucial.
Troy Claunch ripped a two-run double to left in the sixth inning to cut the Trojans lead to 4-3. Two innings later, Ryan Ober crushed a triple off the wall to plate Andy Armstrong and tie the game. That set the stage for Forrester, who ripped a one-out line drive to left field that sent Ober home.
These kind of late, come-from-behind wins have become a trademark of sorts for the Beavers this season. They’ve delivered similar nail-biting victories against BYU, Utah and California, to name a few. At times, that’s been because of a stagnant offense.
But Friday was more a product of Oregon State putting together good at-bats all evening and just waiting for some well-hit balls to drop.
“We never doubt ourselves,” Claunch said. “Ever. It didn’t feel like we were getting no-hit. We all felt like we were putting together really good at-bats and hitting the ball really hard. We were just hitting it right to them.”
The timely hits aren’t something that started happening overnight. Situational hitting was a major part of Oregon State’s practices going all the way back to the fall and something that the team's veteran bats pride themselves on.
Often during practice, Oregon State’s coaching staff fires up the scoreboard and sets it as if the Beavers were in the seventh inning of a game. Those scrimmage scenarios have prepared Oregon State to find a way to put runs across the plate in situations like the ones they faced Friday.
“Maybe we’re switching out the Gatorade for coffee,” Canham said with a smile. “I don’t think that’s the case. But guys just really seem to bond together late.”
Kevin Abel got roughed up a bit in the early innings while making his 12th start of the season. The Trojans taxed him for four runs in the first three frames, including a solo homer from Clay Owens in the second.
But Abel buckled down and managed to hold USC in check over three more pivotal innings. The Trojans tried to jump on him early in the count, but that allowed the Oregon State ace to keep his pitch count low and toss six full innings, which took a massive burden off the bullpen.
“I thought Kevin was throwing the ball great,” Claunch said. “I mean he gave up that one homer and had a couple dinks. But Kevin is just always gonna bring it. He has confidence in himself and wants the ball no matter what. Once he started throwing up some zeroes, we kind of rallied around him.”
Oregon State will hope to keep the momentum going Saturday with Cooper Hjerpe on the mound. They will have to do so without their most productive hitter, though.
Outfielder Jacob Melton, who leads the Beavers with a .413 batting average on the season, has been sidelined with an injury for a few weeks and was out once again on Friday. Canham said Melton will miss the remainder of the series, but said he has been able to get some cage work done and is hoping to return soon.
Jake Dukart has hit near the top of the lineup for most of Pac-12 play, but did not start Friday. Canham said Dukart is healthy, but USC left-hander Isaac Esqueda presented a tough matchup for him. So Matthew Gretler got the start at third base.
Canham said Dukart should be back in the lineup Saturday. Greg Fuchs hit a massive homer for the Beavers at UCLA last weekend, but has been bothered by a leg injury since that series. Canham said he could also be in the lineup tomorrow, too.
Saturday’s first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
