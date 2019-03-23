Not reaching expectations has left Oregon State baseball, coaches and players alike, looking for answers and ways to get better.
The Beavers believe Saturday’s 3-2 home win against California at Goss Stadium was a good step forward.
OSU got a quality start from Bryce Fehmel, some timely hitting, another home run for Alex McGarry, clean defense and a bullpen that closed the door to even the Pac-12 three-game series at one apiece. The finale comes at 2 p.m. Sunday.
“We really know what kind of team we are. Obviously we haven’t been playing up to that level,” said McGarry, whose towering solo shot in the fourth inning gave him a homer in four straight games. “This wind in the sails gets you feeling good about yourself. Definitely a big one.”
The Beavers (15-4-1, 2-3) evened their record in the last seven games at 3-3-1.
McGarry said he saw some positives from the offense, which has four or fewer runs four times in that stretch and six or fewer hits in three contests.
The redshirt sophomore liked the way his team hit with runners in scoring position and the play of Beau Philip, batting in the leadoff spot for the first time.
Philip had two hits, including an RBI single in the fifth to tie the game.
OSU coach Pat Bailey said he put together four different batting lineups, all with the same players, before he decided on one.
“We’re just trying everything and anything to try to get us going offensively. Beau did a good job in the leadoff spot,” the coach said. “I hope we can quit tinkering with it right away. But oh my goodness, I’m sick of switching lineups. It’s not something I want to do. It’s something we felt like we had to do, trying to get some offensive output out of people.”
Oregon State didn’t commit an error for the first time in seven games after piling up 12 in the previous six. The Beavers had just four errors in their first 13 contests.
Fehmel (4-0), a senior right-hander who worked into the eighth inning, got his 30th career win to tie Ken Noble (1975-78) for third behind Ben Wetzler (2011-14) and Luke Heimlich (2015-18), who both have 36.
He gave up earned two runs in the first inning before going scoreless the rest of his stint. He allowed six hits, two earned runs and two walks with three strikeouts.
“Definitely giving up the two-spot in the first was not what we had planned going into the game,” Fehmel said. “After that my main goal was to put up a zero after a zero to keep our guys in the game and see what they could do offensively.”
California (11-9, 2-3) scored the go-ahead run three times Friday night, including in the seventh and eighth innings, before holding off OSU 3-2.
The Golden Bears took the lead again Saturday on Korey Lee’s one-out, two-run double into the left field corner. Fehmel allowed a walk and a single to the first two batters he faced.
The Beavers stranded runners in two of the first three innings before McGarry led off the fourth with a home run he launched over the right-field bleachers to close the gap to 2-1. It was his fifth homer of the season.
The Beavers kept their momentum going in the fifth, with Matthew Gretler providing another spark with a leadoff single in OSU’s first plate appearance against Cal reliever Rogelio Reyes. A Zak Taylor sacrifice bunt got him to second, and he scored on Philip’s single grounded through the left side.
Philip stole second, went to third on a George Mendazona groundout and came home on Adley Rutschman’s one-bagger through the right side.
“I thought we had some presence tonight. Our guys were competing well,” Philip said. “We had some guys get some hits that have been struggling. Overall I thought it was a good performance of our offense. I think it was a good step in the right direction.”
In the next half inning, Mendazona made a diving stop at third, hopped to his feet and tossed to second just in time to get the force and the final out.
Dylan Pearce came in from the bullpen after Fehmel gave up a leadoff single in the eighth. He recorded an out on a sacrifice bunt and gave way to Jake Mulholland, who got two strikeouts on opposite sides of an intentional walk to Cal standout Andrew Vaughn to end the threat.
In the ninth, Mulholland allowed a leadoff single and hit a batter with two outs before striking out pinch hitter Hance Smith to record his fourth save and end the game.
The Beavers played without third base coach Andy Jenkins and pitching coach Nate Yeskie, who were suspended for the game after getting ejected late in Friday’s game for arguing a close call on an OSU runner at third base.
Bailey and assistant coach Ryan Gipson managed the game together.
“It felt like I was a high school coach again. With a varsity assistant, me and him running everything,” Bailey said. “Everything worked out in terms of the decisions we made and the changes we made during the game.”
With regular Friday starter Kevin Abel still working to return to the rotation after straining his back and out of the mix to open a game, a decision on Oregon State’s starting pitcher for Sunday’s game was to come overnight.