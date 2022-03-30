OSU baseball: Beavers sweep series at Nevada

Jacob Melton's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning gave No. 3 Oregon State a 9-8 victory over Nevada on Wednesday at Greater Nevada Field in Reno.

The Beavers (19-5) built an 8-4 lead but saw it slip away as the Wolf Pack scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Wade Meckler scored the winning run after hitting a one-out double to left and then advancing to third on a wild pitch.

Jabin Trosky had three hits, a career high, and drove in three runs. Greg Fuchs went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and also drove in two runs in the third. Travis Bazzana was 2 for 5 with two runs scored. Oregon State finished with 13 hits and nine walks. The Wolf Pack had 19 hits, but walked just twice.

Ryan Brown closed his second consecutive game with a scoreless ninth. Mitchell Verburg picked up the win to improve to 2-2 this year.

Nathan Maas (0-1) took the loss for the Wolf Pack (11-12).

Neither starter figured in the decision. Jaren Hunter started for the Beavers and equaled a career-long with five innings of work. Hunter allowed nine hits and four runs, all earned, with four strikeouts and no walks. His counterpart, Alejandro Murillo, allowed eight hits and three runs in 2⅓ innings. He walked two and struck out two.

Oregon State returns home to open a three-game series with Stanford on Friday night at Goss Stadium. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

