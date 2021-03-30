OSU baseball: Beavers shut down Pilots

PORTLAND – Ryan Ober and Jacob Melton each homered and the Oregon State pitching staff combined for 16 strikeouts in a 7-1 win over Portland Tuesday night at Joe Etzel Field.
Ober went yard in the third to put the Beavers up for good after Portland scored first in the second inning. It marked Ober’s fourth home run of the season.
Melton followed that with his first career shot, a solo home run, in the seventh inning that put the Beavers up 7-1.
Brock Townsend highlighted the Oregon State (18-5) staff’s day, striking out eight in 3 ⅓ innings of relief. He followed Reid Sebby, who made his first career Oregon State start and struck out five in 2 ⅔ innings.
Jaren Hunter also had two strikeouts in two innings.
Townsend picked up the win, his first at OSU.
Ober’s third-inning home run began a three-hit day for the junior, who also doubled in the fifth and singled in the sixth. Melton, meanwhile, also singled in the fourth for a two-hit effort.
Andy Armstrong tallied three hits – two doubles and a single - for his team-leading 11 multi-hit effort of the season. Gavin Logan also had two hits for the Beavers; it marked his first career multi-hit effort.
OSU scored twice in the fifth; Armstrong chopped home a run and Jake Dukart scored on a wild pitch. The Beavers added one more in the sixth on a Portland error.
Brett Gillis started and took the loss for Portland (11-12), dropping to 1-3 this season. He allowed four hits and three runs in 3 ⅓ innings.
Oregon State returns home to start a three-game series with Utah Thursday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m.
Abel lands honor
Oregon State right-handed pitcher Kevin Abel has been named the Pac-12’s Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.
The honor comes just days after Abel threw six hitless innings in Oregon State’s combined no-hitter against Washington in the series opener Friday night. He struck out seven and walked three, earning the win to improve to 2-3 this season.
Joey Mundt, Chase Watkins and Jake Mulholland all pitched in one inning during the no-hitter, which was the seventh in Oregon State’s history and fifth since the 2007 season.
It is the second honor of the year for Abel, who was recognized by the Pac-12 on March 2 after holding Grand Canyon scoreless over five innings, striking out 11.