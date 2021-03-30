OSU baseball: Beavers shut down Pilots

PORTLAND – Ryan Ober and Jacob Melton each homered and the Oregon State pitching staff combined for 16 strikeouts in a 7-1 win over Portland Tuesday night at Joe Etzel Field.

Ober went yard in the third to put the Beavers up for good after Portland scored first in the second inning. It marked Ober’s fourth home run of the season.

Melton followed that with his first career shot, a solo home run, in the seventh inning that put the Beavers up 7-1.

Brock Townsend highlighted the Oregon State (18-5) staff’s day, striking out eight in 3 ⅓ innings of relief. He followed Reid Sebby, who made his first career Oregon State start and struck out five in 2 ⅔ innings.

Jaren Hunter also had two strikeouts in two innings.

Townsend picked up the win, his first at OSU.

Ober’s third-inning home run began a three-hit day for the junior, who also doubled in the fifth and singled in the sixth. Melton, meanwhile, also singled in the fourth for a two-hit effort.

Andy Armstrong tallied three hits – two doubles and a single - for his team-leading 11 multi-hit effort of the season. Gavin Logan also had two hits for the Beavers; it marked his first career multi-hit effort.