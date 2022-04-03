OSU baseball: Beavers see Cardinal score eight unanswered runs to take series win

Oregon State couldn’t make an early five-run lead hold up Sunday afternoon.

The Beavers had several pitchers struggle against Stanford’s offense, and OSU's hitters had a hard time getting back to what they found early in the game.

The result was the Cardinal’s first Pac-12 baseball series win in Corvallis since 2010 after Stanford scored eight unanswered runs to take an 8-5 victory at Goss Stadium.

Third-ranked OSU (20-7, 7-5) led 5-0 after three innings but could muster only three hits the rest of the way against Stanford (15-9, 6-6) and left-handed reliever Quinn Mathews.

Beavers coach Mitch Canham said regardless of the situation, he has confidence in what has been the conference’s best offense that it will score runs late in the game. It just didn’t happen Sunday.

“When we had a good inning it’s because we didn’t swing at stuff out of the zone,” Canham said. “When we struggled it’s usually because we’re chasing. Their guy did a good job staying down and we just didn’t stay off it.”

Mathews pitched the final seven innings for the Cardinal, which scored three in the fourth, three more in the six to take and the lead and two in the eighth. A six-game starter who got the save in Friday’s 1-0, 10-inning series-opening victory, Matthews allowed three hits, one earned run and four walks with 11 strikeouts.

OSU's Garrett Forrester had two hits and two RBIs in Oregon State's first conference series loss of the season after winning the first three.

Mitchell Verburg, one of the Beavers’ top pitchers during his time in the program, came on in the fifth inning Sunday and struggled to get outs after a 1-2-3 frame.

Stanford opened the sixth with two straight doubles and a walk to load the bases before Verburg was replaced by DJ Carpenter. Verburg, who was charged with two earned runs, took the loss and is now 2-3 with a 7.43 earned-run average on the season.

Canham said there is a lot of season left and he expects the senior righty to figure it out.

“I know he’s had some rough outings and stuff, but he’s pitched long enough in big environments. Sometimes you just want to be the guy and do everything, especially being the older guy, you want to carry everything on your back and get every guy out and execute every pitch perfectly,” the coach said. “I think he needs to just relax and go out there and do his job like we know he can.”

Carpenter, a junior right, pitched two scoreless innings while allowing one hit and striking out four.

Canham said it was a good sign that Carpenter, whose primary pitch is the fastball, was able to successfully throw his change-up and slider and get outs against a Stanford squad that hits fastballs well.

Offensively, the Beavers scored just eight runs in three games against the Cardinal. But Canham said there’s no need to panic if you know you’ve put in the work, and Canham says his team has and continues to do so with no complacency.

“It’s fine-tuning it and staying with your players, and the things that made us great from the beginning and not drifting away from those,” he said. “Whether or not you’re doing good, you shouldn’t drift away from what got you there. I’m not worried about that. I know they’ll get that confidence going and balls will be hitting the gaps again soon.”

The Beavers play Portland in a nonconference game at Ron Tonkin Field on Tuesday before traveling to Los Angeles to open a three-game Pac-12 series with USC on Friday.

Oregon State took an early lead on Stanford starting pitcher Drew Dowd, who played for the Corvallis Knights last summer along with Ty Uber, the Cardinal’s Saturday starter.

Jacob Melton walked with two outs in the first, went to second on a wild pitch, stole third and scored on Garret Forrester’s single to left.

Dowd exited in the third after giving up a Kyle Dernedde leadoff double, a walk and a bunt single. In relief, Mathews struck out Melton but walked the next three batters to make it 4-0. Another run scored on a passed ball.

Stanford got three runs back in the fourth against OSU starter AJ Lattery with two singles, a double and two RBI ground outs.

After Verburg left in the sixth, Carpenter’s wild pitch allowed one run to score and a fielding error by Dernedde at third base brought home two more as the Cardinal went ahead 6-5.

Carpenter gave up a leadoff double in the seventh but struck out the next three batters to keep it a one-run game. But Stanford tacked on two in the eighth against righty Brock Townsend on a one-out double, followed by a walk and another double.

“Starting the game off getting a guy in, taking the lead early, That’s a big part of the game, take the lead, then you’ve got to protect it, too,” Canham said. “Two three-run innings and another two-spot, you can’t keep allowing crooked numbers. It just comes down to execution. You left the ball in the middle of the plate and they hit it well.”

Oregon State 3, Stanford 2 (11)

Wade Meckler hustled out a double on a hit to center and Justin Boyd followed with a RBI single through the right side in the 11th Saturday night to help the Beavers even the series.

OSU relievers Ben Ferrer and Ryan Brown combined for seven shutout innings, with only two hits allowed between them. Starter Jacob Kmatz, Ferrer and Brown struck out 14 in all. Brown got the win to improve to 3-0.

Travis Bazzana and Jacob Melton each had two hits for the Beavers.

