OSU baseball: Beavers rout Huskies to clinch series

Wade Meckler had three doubles and Jacob Melton hit a home run over the right-field bleachers at Goss Stadium as Oregon State routed Washington, 8-0, on Saturday afternoon.

The win by the second-ranked Beavers (30-8, 12-5 Pac-12 Conference) clinched the series victory over the Huskies (16-20, 6-14). The teams will wrap up their three-game set at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Meckler scored three runs, raised his batting average to .373 and now has 13 doubles on the season.

“I’m feeling pretty good at the plate right now,” Meckler said. “It’s a great feeling and I’m just trying to stick with my process and not get too high. … Treat it one at-bat at a time. Each at-bat separate.”

The Beavers wasted no time jumping out to the early lead on Saturday. Meckler led off the bottom of the first with a double to the gap in left field. Travis Bazzana walked and Melton was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Justin Boyd delivered the big blow, driving a two-run single straight up the middle. Greg Fuchs followed with a single to right to drive in Melton and give the Beavers a 3-0 lead.

Oregon State added to its lead in the second inning and once again Meckler was the catalyst. He led off with a ground-rule double and advanced to third on a groundout by Bazzana. Melton walked to put runners at first and third with no outs. Melton then stole second, drawing a throw from Huskies catcher Johnny Tincher and Meckler took off from third, scoring easily on the double steal.

The Beavers scored two more runs in the seventh. Garret Forrester and Fuchs both walked and then scored on a double down the right-field line by Jake Dukart.

Meckler doubled for the third time in the eighth and came home when Melton hit a blast well over the right-field bleachers. This was Melton’s 10th home run of the season and brought his RBI total to a team-high 46.

Meckler said it is rewarding to see his offseason work pay off during big games.

“I worked a lot this offseason on backspinning the ball to the pull side. It didn’t really show up the first half of the season and it’s starting to show up now,” Meckler said.

Oregon State starter Jacob Kmatz, a freshman, had a strong outing and got the win to improve to 7-0. Kmatz pitched 6⅓ scoreless innings, giving up three hits and one walk while striking out five.

Reliever Mitchell Verburg got the final eight outs, giving up no hits or walks and striking out six.

Meckler said Kmatz has done a great job of filling in as a weekend starter even though he is only a freshman.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“He’s a beast, man. He’s really stepped up for us. We lost (Will) Frisch. He (Kmatz) wasn’t expecting to be a weekend guy, he was expecting to be a midweek guy, and get innings out of the pen, and all season for us he’s just locked it down on Saturdays,” Meckler said. “It’s such a good feeling having him on the mound because he’s gonna pound the zone, he’s gonna throw strikes and get back in the dugout quick. Throws up a ton of zeroes. … Since I’ve been here, he’s the best freshman pitcher I’ve seen.”

On Friday night, Forrester delivered a game-winning single in the 10th to give the Beavers a 4-3 victory.

Meckler and Boyd each had RBI singles in the third as the Beavers took a 2-0 lead. After the Huskies took the lead with three runs in the seventh, Meckler hit a solo home run in the eighth to tie the game.

Cooper Hjerpe started for Oregon State and struck out 12 in six innings. He exited in the seventh in favor of Reid Sebby, who got the Beavers out of the inning. DJ Carpenter gave up no runs over 2⅔ innings before Ryan Brown came on to get the final out. Brown (4-0) got the win.

Meckler and Bazzana both had three hits to lead OSU’s offense, which finished with 10 as a team.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.