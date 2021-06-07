OSU baseball: Beavers’ remarkable regional run ends with 8-5 loss to DBU

Benefield crushed the first pitch Mundt threw for a towering grand slam that gave the Patriots a 6-5 lead they would not surrender.

“There was never any doubt in their minds,” Canham said of his relievers. “Never any hesitation. Never any fear. Just go out and compete… You’re just trying to pay attention. You don’t want to put these guys in a bad spot trying to do too much. Especially with the amount of times they’re throwing. Unfortunately it just didn’t work out today.”

Cooper Hjerpe, who started for Oregon State Saturday and threw 93 pitches, came on in relief of Mundt to help Oregon State escape further damage. But the next inning, DBU center fielder River Town hit a towering homer to right that gave the game its final score.

Oregon State brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth after Garret Forrester walked and Ryan Ober ripped a two-out single.

But DBU ace Dominic Hamel, who started against Oregon State on Friday, came out of the bullpen to record the final out of the game and close the door on the Beavers’ season.

“I just think about the older guys that have gone out there,” Canham said. “Jake Mulholland, Mitchell Verburg, Joe Casey. Guys like Preston Jones, Andy Armstrong, a handful of others. Your heart goes out to them. You think back on that last day you wore the Beaver uniform and how difficult it was for me to take it off. But in the long run, you know you’re a part of something special for a long time.”

Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.