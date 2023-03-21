Oregon State rallied from four runs down Tuesday night to defeat Portland 8-6 in a nonconference baseball game at Goss Stadium.

The Beavers (13-8) scored three in the sixth inning to tie the game and two more in the eighth to pull ahead of Portland (13-7), which came in having won three straight and six of its last seven.

Winning its 16th straight game against Portland at Goss, OSU stopped a three-game losing streak. The Beavers host California in a three-game Pac-12 series that begins at 5:35 p.m. Friday.

In the eighth, Micah McDowell led off with a walk against Pilots reliever Curtis Hebert. Travis Bazzana then doubled to the right field corner to score McDowell.

Bazzana went to third on a wild pitch and Mason Guerra was hit by a pitch. Garrett Forrester then sent a fly ball to deep center field that was caught but gave Bazzana time to score without a play.

Bazzana finished with three hits and scored three runs.

Ryan Brown (1-0) recorded the final four outs to get the win.

Portland got on the board first when Ben Patacsil hammered AJ Lattery’s two-out offering way out to left field in the top of the first. OSU got it back in the second on Easton Talt’s single and stolen base and Wilson Weber’s two-out RBI single to right-center.

Lattery exited after allowing a one-out single in the third. The Pilots then busted it open with four runs on two more singles, a stolen base, wild pitch and four straight walks (two with the bases loaded) to lead 5-1.

The Beavers got one run in the fourth on a walk, single, sacrifice bunt and a throwing error.

Crescent Valley High School grad Briley Knight then led off the top of the fifth with a homer to deep right to put Portland ahead 6-2.

The Beavers loaded the bases with one out in the bottom half but got just one run out of it, on a run-scoring Mikey Kane grounder.

OSU did the same again in the sixth, loading the bases with one out, and this time scored three. A throwing error on a two-out Forrester grounder allowed two runs to score. Two errors by Portland second baseman Jonas Salk on the Kane grounder on the following at-bat brought home one more to tie it.