The Oregon State baseball team will play a pair of fall exhibitions in October at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

The Beavers play Saturday against Sacramento State and will follow that up Oct. 19 against the University of British Columbia. Both fall exhibitions are scheduled for 1 p.m. starts.

Oregon State and Sacramento State are expected to play 14 innings (note, this is subject to change) on Saturday.

Admission is free. Fans should note that concessions will not be open; spectators are permitted to bring their own food and drinks into the stadium.

