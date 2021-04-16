OSU baseball: Beavers offense roars to life in 15-8 win

The days leading up to Friday were a gut-check of sorts for Oregon State.
Fresh off a demoralizing sweep in their biggest series of the season, the Beavers needed to find their footing and avoid spiraling in order to keep pace in the Pac-12. After a bit of a rocky start, they corrected course and delivered one of their most emphatic wins of the season.
The Beavers’ offense erupted late to carry them to a 15-8 win over California at Goss Stadium. Once trailing 8-4, they tossed 11 runs on the board over the final two innings to nullify a shaky performance from the pitching staff that left them in an early hole.
With Friday’s win, and a bit of help around the conference, the Beavers are now back in first place in the Pac-12.
“There’s a lot of outstanding things that came from this game,” Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said. “As we were sitting down doing our player meetings all week, everyone talked about how much they cared about the guys next to them and what this family means to them. They’re ready to go to war any day, and it was awesome to see how the guys came out swinging the sticks.”
Every Oregon State starter had at least one hit and the Beavers finished with 19 in total, the most they’ve had in a Pac-12 game this season. Jacob Melton, Troy Claunch and Wade Meckler all had at least three hits. Melton finished 4-for-6 with a homer, a triple and six RBIs.
For good measure, Ryan Ober launched a grand slam in the eighth to give the game its final score.
“This win is definitely big to get us back in the right direction,” Melton said. “But I don’t think we put any more pressure on this one that we do any other. I think the main objective tonight was to come out and play Beaver baseball and keep trying to get more cohesive as a team and a unit.”
Friday was supposed to be a pitchers' duel between two aces — Oregon State’s Kevin Abel and Cal’s Grant Holman are among the top pitching prospects in the conference.
In Holman, the Beavers had a tough task on their hands. The 6-foot-6, 250 pound hard-throwing righty was tabbed as a pre-season All-American utility player, and is a two-way star considered by many to be a top-100 prospect ahead of this summer’s draft.
But it didn’t take long for the Beavers to solve him Friday. They racked up 10 hits and four earned runs off of Holman and chased him after five innings.
While the Bears weren’t quite as effective against Abel, they still found a way to make him work, and Oregon State’s ace turned in one of his worst outings of the year. Abel surrendered three earned runs and walked five batters while completing only four innings.
He gave up a single to the first batter of the fifth inning, and plunked the second on the hip with a fastball. Canham elected to go to the bullpen at that point and brought in Brock Townsend to try to escape the jam. But the third batter he faced, Dylan Beavers, cracked a two-run double to tie the game at 3-3.
Townsend then gave up back-to-back singles to start the fifth and the Beavers turned to star right-hander Mitchell Verburg to try to escape the jam. But the Bears jumped on him for five runs, three of which were earned, and chased him from the game before he could get the third out of the inning.
When the dust settled, Cal led 8-4 and Oregon State appeared to be headed for another head-scratching loss.
However, the Beavers clawed their way back into the game and cracked three straight singles in the seventh to load the bases. Cal elected to move its right-fielder, Steven Zobac, to the mound at that point. Zobac, another standout two-way player, leads the Bears in saves and owns a 0.69 ERA on the season while also starting regularly in the outfield.
He retired Andy Armtrong, but then fired a wild pitch past his catcher, allowing Garret Forrester to score. Zobac then walked Greg Fuchs, and Canham brought on Joe Casey to pinch-hit. Casey drilled a sharp liner back at Zobac, and instead of firing it at him for a potential inning-ending double play, he took the easy out at first.
That brought Melton, one of the hottest hitters in the conference, to the plate. He jumped on the first pitch he saw and crushed it to the right-field gap for a triple, tying the game at eight apiece.
“Today was a lot different than it has been in the past,” Melton said. “We were just kind of on everybody to stay up and keep the energy going. We know how fast we can score and put together a lot of good at-bats.”
From there, the floodgates opened. The Beavers batted around in the eighth and tossed seven runs on the board as an electric Goss Stadium crowd roared to life. Fuchs, who made his first start of the season, ripped a single up the middle to get in on the hit parade, and Ober capped off the inning with a grand slam for his sixth homer of the year.
“We talk about maintaining composure and not getting too high or too low,” Canham said. “(California) are going to come out and be as competitive as heck tomorrow. We need to make sure that our intent is the same.”
