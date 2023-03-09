The Oregon State baseball team went 10-2 in its nonconference schedule and is averaging almost nine runs per game.

That pace will certainly slow when Pac-12 Conference play begins Friday with the opening of a three-game series against Washington State at Goss Stadium. Still, the hot start at the plate has made it clear the team has talent needed to compete in the Pac-12 after losing several standout players from last year’s squad.

Micah McDowell is hitting .444 (third-best in the Pac-12) and has 20 hits after entering the season with a total of 28 career hits. Mason Guerra is hitting .435 (fifth in the Pac-12) and Travis Bazzana is hitting .422, leads the Pac-12 with seven doubles and has an 11-game hitting streak.

As a team, Oregon State is hitting a Pac-12 leading .321. The Beavers aren't just hitting for average, they are also hitting for power. Oregon State has hit 20 home runs through 12 games, well ahead of last year’s pace. Freshman Gavin Turley leads the team with five home runs and sophomores Mikey Kane and Tanner Smith have three home runs each.

Oregon State coach Mitch Canham views those home runs as a mixed blessing and has made it clear he does not want hitters going up to the plate looking to go deep.

“A lot of our big innings are from drawing walks or hitting line drives or hard ground balls. The long ball is nice and we’ve been hitting a handful of them, but those don’t necessarily spark big, crooked numbers,” Canham said.

His biggest concern is that chasing home runs will take players away from the approach that makes them successful. After hitting a home run, will they remain willing to draw a walk the next time up?

Through the first part of the season the team has shown good patience at the plate. Oregon State batters have drawn 81 walks and the team has an overall on-base percentage of .435.

Bazzana, who has drawn 10 walks and has an on-base percentage of .544, thinks the team is in a good place as Pac-12 play begins.

“I feel like game by game we’re cleaning more and more things up and guys are learning from where we’ve gone wrong earlier in the season and I think we’re putting up a pretty strong showing,” Bazzana said. “Defense and baserunning need to still be cleaned up a lot if we want to win a lot of Pac-12 games, but I think we’re in a good spot and the team is rolling.”

Canham also pointed to defense and baserunning as areas where improvement is needed. He would also like to see the team be more focused at the plate early in the game. During Tuesday’s win over San Diego, the Toreros scored first with two runs in the top of the third before the Beavers answered with six runs in the four innings.

Canham would like to see that aggressiveness show up sooner.

“The ability to go out from pitch one and be highly competitive and not wait for someone to punch us in the gut before we get things going. These guys have done a really good job responding to some adversity or being down a couple of runs. But I’d like for us to really jump on them a little bit sooner, maybe take it personal from pitch number one,” Canham said.