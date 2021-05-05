OSU baseball: Beavers hoping to get Jacob Melton back and healthy soon

Oregon State's baseball team has been rolling without its most productive offensive player for the past few weeks but is hopeful he will return soon.
Jacob Melton, who has been on a hitting tear since the start of Pac-12 play, was sidelined for the Beavers' series at UCLA last weekend and they badly missed him. Coach Mitch Canham is optimistic he could make a return to the lineup this weekend.
“He’s a little dinged up right now,” Canham said of Melton. “I’m going to check in on him today after he’s had the last week or so off from any strenuous activities. We’ll check in with our athletic trainer and see how he’s doing today. But the hope is that he’s running around out there this weekend.”
Canham declined to get too specific about the nature of Melton’s injury, but said it is not a lower body injury and is related to his shoulders.
Melton was originally in the lineup for the Beavers’ April 25 series finale at UC Irvine, but was a late scratch. From there, he flew home to free up a space on the traveling 27-man roster. The team missed him from a productivity standpoint, but also because of the clubhouse presence he brings on a daily basis.
“He provides a ton of energy,” Canham said. “His confidence walking around on the baseball field spreads to so many other guys. Not having him there was definitely something that each and every one of us missed. (Ryan Ober) loves hitting right behind him.”
Oregon State (29-14, 11-7) will hope to have its star outfielder up and running by Friday, when the Beavers begin a pivotal three-game series with USC (19-19, 7-11) at Goss Stadium. Kevin Abel will get the nod Friday with first pitch set for 4 p.m.
Melton is hitting a team-best .413 in Pac-12 play and his .870 slugging percentage is nearly 300 points better than any Oregon State regular starter. Even while mostly batting leadoff, he has racked up 14 RBIs in 11 starts and is also 4 for 5 on stolen base attempts.
In an attempt to make up for his absence at the top of the order, Canham inserted Wade Meckler in the leadoff spot to try to replicate Melton’s production — even if it comes in a slightly different form.
Meckler, a true sophomore, doesn’t provide the same threat on the base paths that Melton does, nor does he have the same type of raw power. But he almost always produces competitive at-bats and sprays the ball well to all fields.
Meckler is hitting .316 with a .404 on-base percentage this season. Only Melton and Garret Forrester have posted better marks among Oregon State players who have started 10 or more games in 2021.
“Wade is extremely confident,” Canham said. “He’s another guy who fears nobody when he’s in the box. He believes in himself and works extremely hard. He’s a guy who can hit the ball the other way. Not afraid to get in there, regardless of velocity, and compete. … You can bounce him anywhere in the lineup, but he can also be a tone-setter.”
Whether it is Melton, Meckler or somebody else leading off for Oregon State this weekend, the Beavers will need to come away with at least a couple of wins to keep place in the conference title race.
Oregon State sits behind first-place Arizona (31-11, 15-6), Stanford (24-9, 10-5) and Oregon (27-11, 11-7) with just 12 conference games remaining.
Fortunately for the Beavers, they will get the chance to mostly decide their own fate as they finish the conference slate with a home series against Arizona and then a three-game set at Stanford.
“It’s just gonna come down to how we perform these next several weeks,” Canham said. “You’ve gotta go out there and out your best foot forward. Dropping a series — there’s nothing you can do about that at this point. With how competitive the Pac-12 is, it doesn’t matter what a team did the last week. Guys seem to respond pretty quickly and fight to go out there and compete.”
Jarrid Denney