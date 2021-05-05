OSU baseball: Beavers hoping to get Jacob Melton back and healthy soon

Oregon State's baseball team has been rolling without its most productive offensive player for the past few weeks but is hopeful he will return soon.

Jacob Melton, who has been on a hitting tear since the start of Pac-12 play, was sidelined for the Beavers' series at UCLA last weekend and they badly missed him. Coach Mitch Canham is optimistic he could make a return to the lineup this weekend.

“He’s a little dinged up right now,” Canham said of Melton. “I’m going to check in on him today after he’s had the last week or so off from any strenuous activities. We’ll check in with our athletic trainer and see how he’s doing today. But the hope is that he’s running around out there this weekend.”

Canham declined to get too specific about the nature of Melton’s injury, but said it is not a lower body injury and is related to his shoulders.

Melton was originally in the lineup for the Beavers’ April 25 series finale at UC Irvine, but was a late scratch. From there, he flew home to free up a space on the traveling 27-man roster. The team missed him from a productivity standpoint, but also because of the clubhouse presence he brings on a daily basis.