OSU baseball: Beavers hold off Cal 2-1

Jake Mulholland became Oregon State’s all-time saves leader as the Beavers defeated California, 2-1, Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Mulholland retired the three batters he faced in the ninth inning for his 38th career save, surpassing Kevin Gunderson, who totaled 37 from 2004-06. Mulholland has eight in 2021, which is just shy of breaking into the top 10 in a single season at OSU.

Mulholland got the opportunity for the save thanks to a Ryan Ober single in the seventh inning. He singled to left off Cal starter Sean Sullivan, bringing in Preston Jones from third. Jacob Melton, who had doubled in the previous at bat, scored when Ober got into a short rundown between first and second.

The two-run seventh was all the Beavers (23-10 overall, 9-5 Pac-12 Conference) needed as Mulholland, starter Cooper Hjerpe and relievers Joey Mundt and Jack Washburn limited the Golden Bears (18-15, 5-6) to three hits and a run with one walk. Cal’s lone run came in the sixth when Nathan Manning singled just over the leaping Ober at second base, bringing in Darren Baker from second.

Hjerpe tied a career-high with nine strikeouts, holding the Golden Bears to three hits and a run in six innings. He did not figure in the decision.