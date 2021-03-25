OSU baseball: Beavers head to Seattle after midweek series

It may not have directly helped them in the Pac-12 standings, but Oregon State’s midweek series with Santa Clara was beneficial for a few reasons.
The Beavers split a two-game set with the Broncos, winning in blowout fashion during Wednesday’s 9-0 finale, and distributed some valuable innings to a handful of pitchers who haven’t had many opportunities this season. They also got some big contributions at the plate from some regular hitters who haven't quite found their rhythm yet this season.
But just as significantly as those two factors, in Canham’s opinion, was the fight Oregon State showed Wednesday after losing a 9-8 nailbiter one night earlier.
“We wanted to see the response — we did not play well at all Tuesday,” Canham said. “Way too many free bases and mental and physical errors. You’ve got to take those lumps and you’ve got to be able to respond. I thought the guys did a great job of that. You don’t want to see those bad days happen, but when they do, we want to see that kind of response.”
Now, the No. 21 Beavers (14-5, 2-1) will hit the road for a three-game set with Washington (8-10, 0-3) that begins Friday at 5 p.m. in Seattle.
Against the Huskies, Oregon State will face a team that is high on top-end talent, but also one that has yet to put together consistent results this season. UW was swept by USC in its Pac-12 opener last weekend, and is on a four-game losing streak.
Washington’s Friday night starter, Logan Gerling, owns a 2.25 ERA this season and has struck out 26 batters over 24 innings in five starts. UW’s Saturday starter has been just as solid; Jack Enger has a 1.69 ERA and 17 strikeouts over five starts.
But the pitching staff as a whole is carrying a 3.30 ERA — for context, Oregon State’s is 2.58 — and the Huskies have scored just three more runs than they’ve allowed this year.
On the offensive side, center fielder Braiden Ward is one of the more dynamic players in the conference. The redshirt junior has led the Pac-12 in stolen bases each of the last three seasons, and is already 12-for-14 on attempts in 2021. He is hitting .338 with a .429 on-base percentage out of the leadoff spot.
“From everything I’ve seen, they’ve got a couple of guys that spot up pretty well on the bump,” Canham said. “And they’ve got some guys who can run. They’re gonna create a lot of action on the base paths, so we’ve got to make sure we’re doing a good job controlling the running game.”
Of all the standout pitchers during the Santa Clara series, Jack Washburn might have had the best outing of any Beaver. A freshman whose father, Jarrod, was an impact Major League starter for more than a decade, Washburn made his first career start Wednesday and struck out seven over three scoreless innings.
Washburn can work in a starting role, or out of the bullpen, and Canham said he’s seen rapid in his ability to be effective for multiple innings.
“His slider is a big-time pitch,” Canham said. “(Wednesday) he came out with conviction and got after the strike zone. … We’re going to keep plugging away with him. Last year it was one-inning stints, but this year he’s able to go multiple innings and actually get better as he goes. That’s been the biggest thing.”
Meanwhile on the offensive side, one of Oregon State’s key bats seemed to heat up during the mid-week series. Kyler McMahan led the Pac-12 in hitting during the abbreviated 2020 season, but has struggled to find that same consistency so far this season and has been in and out of the lineup.
Against the Broncos Tuesday, he cracked a two-run double to help get the Beavers back in the game. Wednesday, he was 2-for-5 with a double, a homer and five RBIs.
“He’s made some really good adjustments,” Canham said. “He’s balanced in the box and ready to hit. Overall, he looks mentally free and clear. Sometimes it’s just getting a day off to clear your head and then getting back out there to get you out of a funk. After (Wednesday) he looks like he’s in a good space.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney