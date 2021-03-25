OSU baseball: Beavers head to Seattle after midweek series

Washburn can work in a starting role, or out of the bullpen, and Canham said he’s seen rapid in his ability to be effective for multiple innings.

“His slider is a big-time pitch,” Canham said. “(Wednesday) he came out with conviction and got after the strike zone. … We’re going to keep plugging away with him. Last year it was one-inning stints, but this year he’s able to go multiple innings and actually get better as he goes. That’s been the biggest thing.”

Meanwhile on the offensive side, one of Oregon State’s key bats seemed to heat up during the mid-week series. Kyler McMahan led the Pac-12 in hitting during the abbreviated 2020 season, but has struggled to find that same consistency so far this season and has been in and out of the lineup.

Against the Broncos Tuesday, he cracked a two-run double to help get the Beavers back in the game. Wednesday, he was 2-for-5 with a double, a homer and five RBIs.

“He’s made some really good adjustments,” Canham said. “He’s balanced in the box and ready to hit. Overall, he looks mentally free and clear. Sometimes it’s just getting a day off to clear your head and then getting back out there to get you out of a funk. After (Wednesday) he looks like he’s in a good space.”

Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney

